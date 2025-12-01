What We Learned from the Raiders' Loss to the Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders are on the type of streak no team ever wants to be on. After losing to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, the Raiders have now six games in a row and 10 of their last 11.

Raiders Lose Battle in the Trenches

The Raiders' season has essentially been the same game, just every week. The Raiders ' offense struggles, as their defense eventually wears down. Sunday against the Chargers, Las Vegas' defense struggled early, giving up yards but not points. Las Vegas' offense struggled in the meantime.

The second half against the Chargers was a case of the better team making adjustments at halftime and executing that plan effectively. After going into halftime tied, the Chargers scored on a 59-yard touchdown three plays into the second half.

Nick Shook of NFL.com analyzed the Raiders' loss to the Chargers, noting the fact that the Raiders' offensive line was once again a hurdle Las Vegas could not overcome. Football games are won and lost in the trenches and the Raiders may have the worst offensive line in football.

The Raiders have made changes to their coaching staff over the past few weeks. Although it has led to marginal progress, that progress has not led to wins. Las Vegas' season continues to spiral out of control with no end to their losing streak in sight.

"Las Vegas owns the worst offensive line in the NFL and Sunday was unfortunately a reminder of that fact. The Chargers sacked Geno Smith five times, pressured him on 35.7% of drop backs and emphatically shut down the Raiders' running game, which posted a designed run success rate of just 17.6%," Shook said.

"The showing will look good for the Chargers' defense, but those who have watched the Raiders in 2025 know this is a far too common theme. To make matters worse, Las Vegas' defensive front lost its battle, too, surrendering 192 rushing yards while struggling mightily to get off the field on third down. Football is a game that is won and lost in the trenches and it's no surprise the Raiders are 2-10.

The Raiders' defense allowed the Chargers to rush for nearly 200 yards, which is almost a guaranteed loss for this Riaders team. Las Vegas' offense has shown it has trouble scoring more than 15 points per game. Las Vegas' offense struggles scoring anything close to 15 points.

Right now, opposing teams know if they score at least 14 points, the chances of this Raiders team making any kind of comeback is slim to none. Las Vegas does not have any answers for the issues they are having on offense. They will need to totally reset the roster at the end of the season.

