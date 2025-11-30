Why Now is the Time For Young Raiders Like Tonka Hemingway

LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have lost nine of their last 10 games, all while getting little to no impact from their rookie class. Las Vegas has leaned heavily on established veterans this season, leading to a 2-9 record. They should consider a different approach to help plan for the future.

Watch Tonka Hemingway Discuss Below

Next Step for Young Raiders

Shortly before the Raiders ' Week 12 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham explained what young defenders such as JJ Pegues and Tonka Hemingway must do to get more playing time over the last six games of the season.

The season is all but lost, but the Raiders invested two draft picks in Pegues, and Hemingway. Las Vegas has also failed to get much of a contribution from them or the rest of their rookie class. At 2-9, it is time for the Raiders coaching staff to take the training wheels off and see what they have.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) tackles Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"One, you want to see them consistently having their eyes in the right place. That's one. And can they get their hands in front of their eyes with low pad levels? So, you're looking for them to play a little bit lower than they probably did in college,” Graham said.

“Because, again, I've said this before, those guys were hard to block in college, but like now, you're dealing with the elite level of football players and offensive linemen. So, you're going to need all the advantages you could gain in terms of pad level, hand placement, a good base.

Las Vegas Raiders Pete Carroll | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders' coaching staff has prided itself on their ability to develop players but have failed to do that for their rookie class on either side of the ball. Las Vegas essentially has a worse team than last season because of the lack of an impact from their rookie class, among other reasons.

Graham noted exactly what it is he needs to see from the young players Las Vegas added in the offseason. The Raiders' defense has played well overall this season, but they could undoubtedly use more of an impact from any and every player on the roster moving forward.

“So, you're looking for that to grow first, and then from there, any defensive lineman -- can you get off of your block? Can you get off your block and make a play? Because, again, when you're talking about Cleveland's run game, or anybody's run game, if you get single block, we're counting on you to be able to take care of your primary gap, fall into your second gap. So, they got to be able to get off of blocks,” Graham said.

Never miss one story related to your beloved Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We would appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE