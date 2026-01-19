One Thing the Raiders Must Do When They Draft a QB

A lot of different things are going on with the Las Vegas Raiders right now. Even in the offseason, the Raiders are busy looking to do whatever they can to improve this team for next season.

The Raiders are looking to get things going in the right direction, and this offseason is going to be one of the most important in history, and certainly the most important one since the team relocated to Las Vegas. The Raiders are looking for their next head coach, and then they will go from there.

The Raiders are also in search of their quarterback this offseason. That is their biggest need on the field, and without that, it is going to be hard for this team to get going in the right direction. Now the Raiders could take their shot at a quarterback at the top of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Raiders have the first overall pick, and that will likely be their future under center for many years to come. That is where they want to be, and they must not overthink it and select a quarterback.

Raiders must do this after getting quarterback

The number one pick is not a pick that you get often. The Raiders have not had this pick since the 2007 draft. Now they get their shot and the one they have been waiting on for the last few drafts.

The clear quarterback for the Raiders and for them to build with is Fernando Mendoza out of Indiana University. Mendoza is also the only quarterback who is seen as a first-round quarterback, and that is what makes this pick for the Raiders more valuable.

One major thing the Raiders must do if they do draft Mendoza is to make sure they do everything in their power to give him the best offensive line. And the Raiders could do that in free agency. That has to be the Raiders' No. 1 priority after they get Mendoza in the draft. The Raiders had a horrible offensive line last season, and they must fix that heading into next season.

Raiders general manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady both know what it takes to get the team rolling. It starts up front, and helping their next quarterback is something both guys want to do. The Raiders could get this rebuild started in the right way and speed it up. The Raiders are looking to get back to competing next season.

