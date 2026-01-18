How Raiders Are Set to Get Ultimate Evaluation of Fernando Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders will be in attendance on Monday for the College Football National Championship game in Miami. The Raiders will be there to see their prospect, first overall pick, quarterback Fernando Mendoza of Indiana University.

The Raiders are going to look at how Mendoza handles all the pressure in the biggest moment of his career. Mendoza and Indiana will be in a road environment because they are facing Miami.

This is a great opportunity for general manager John Spytek and Raiders minority owner Tom Brady to see Mendoza up close.

The Raiders have the most important pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, and this pick could determine a lot about where this organization is heading. The Raiders want to get it right and start rebuilding the right way. The Raiders have the draft capital and the money to get the right players in place for this team.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, Owner Mark Davis | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Mendoza is the clear No. 1 overall player and quarterback that everyone should have at the top of their draft board. The Raiders are still going to do their homework on them, but he is everything the Raiders are looking for. The size, the arm, the skill set, but what makes him better and stand out is his leadership with his team, both on and off the field. That is something the Raiders need, and his work ethic is going to make him a better quarterback in the National Football League.

Trait that makes Mendoza special

Mendoza talked about how he is preparing for the biggest game of his career. His work ethic is something that you cannot teach, and that is what makes him a great player to add to your franchise.

Jan 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) talks to the media during media day for the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship at Miami Beach Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"This is the National Championship. For the next week, for myself, I do not think there is any time to celebrate, because this is what everyone dreams of, and I am going to put every ounce in my body in preparation for going into this next game," said Fernando Mendoza. "I am just like a point guard out there ... Even though the scoreboard does not show it, there is a lot I still have to improve on. Like footwork, there was a protection check I missed and a ball I want to have back."

"There are always things to improve, and especially for the National Championship game, I think it is important not to dwell on the pass. I am going to put everything into preparing for this game."

Sep 27, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

