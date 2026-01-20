Richie Incognito Gives Strong Opinion on Raiders' HC Search

The Las Vegas Raiders' coaching search continues to add names daily. Las Vegas announced that several more candidates had been added to its list. The Raiders' vacant head coaching position has its pros and its cons, like every vacancy. Yet, it is unlike any other position in the league.

Las Vegas has failed to find a head coach or put together a good enough roster to compete in today's National Football League. This offseason, Las Vegas has a chance to start from scratch and rebuild a respectable team. The Raiders must execute a sound plan in the draft and free agency.

The Raiders are a proud organization with many players who still wear their loyalty to the team on their sleeves. Former Raiders offensive lineman Richie Incognito is one of those players. Incognito was one of the better linemen of his era, appearing in four Pro Bowls during his 16-season career.

Incognito also played two stints with the Buffalo Bills. The last of which was with former Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott, who was fired on Monday, following the Bills' meltdown against the Denver Broncos in the playoffs. Incognito believes the Raiders should consider McDermott in their search.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott during a training camp practice in 2019. | JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

" The Raiders need to take a serious look at Sean McDermott. Proven leader. Consistent winner. Culture builder. That’s the kind of stability Vegas needs," Incognito said.

Incognito believes McDermott is the coach the Raiders need. His track record in Buffalo makes in a quality head coaching candidate anywhere, regardless of how things ended. Raiders General Manager John Spytek knows the Raiders need the stability Incognito speaks of.

This is especially true for the 2025 and 2026 respective draft classes.

“I think when we can find that, we can find those people that are dying to stay here, dying to come here, dying not to leave here, then that success with some stability will be created," Spytek said.

“I'm proud of the rookie class. It wasn't easy for them. They battled and they got better as the season went and I think that showed up over the last couple of weeks. But this is the biggest offseason of their career usually. Guys have a chance to make a massive jump, and if they don't, you will kind of wonder why. And a lot of times it's pretty telling."

71. Richie Incognito Position: Offensive guard Years: 2015-17 Achievements: Made Pro Bowl all three years he played for Bills. Jg 091017 Bills 43 71. Richie Incognito Position: Offensive guard Years: 2015-17 Achievements: Made Pro Bowl all three years he played for Bills. | JAMIE GERMANO/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle via Imagn Content Services, LLC

“So, they got a they got a massive opportunity that they got to attack this offseason too, and I'm going to spend some time over the next couple of weeks talking to all those men. We've got 10 more draft picks that we have shots this year to try to load it up with more young players."

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

