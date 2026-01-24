Raiders Should Give Maxx Crosby This Star Treatment

There have been a lot of pressing issues for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. The team is undergoing yet another overhaul.

Gone are Pete Carroll, Chip Kelly, and Tom McMahon, leaving minority owner Tom Brady and General Manager John Spytek in charge of bringing in yet another new staff.

The Raiders were able to answer one crucial question pretty early on, though. Unless something truly unforeseen happens, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza will be Las Vegas's first-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Now, the team has to find the right coach to maximize their new prized prospect's development. The Raiders also have to ensure that they have the right support system around Mendoza to ensure that he can succeed in the NFL.

Maxx Crosby's time

The Buffalo Bills made waves after their Divisional Round loss to the Denver Broncos. That marked their sixth straight trip to the playoffs with at least one win. Only a handful of other teams in NFL history have accomplished that feat.

All of them won multiple Super Bowls, while the Bills have yet to advance past the Conference Championship with Josh Allen. Due to those repeated postseason shortcomings, Buffalo elected to fire their coach of nine years, Sean McDermott.

There have been mixed reports on how Allen felt about that decision, but owner Terry Pegula made one thing clear: his star quarterback will be heavily involved in identifying the team's next head coach. It makes sense.

The Bills' Super Bowl aspirations rest entirely on Allen's shoulders. Finding a coach that meshes well with their franchise cornerstone will be imperative for Buffalo's ability to compete for the title and keep Allen around long-term.

"Josh Allen is going to play a major role in not only consulting, but selecting the next head coach of the Buffalo Bills."@PSchrags provides insight into how the Bills are moving forward after parting ways with Sean McDermott. pic.twitter.com/bWmidl2MO7 — ESPN (@espn) January 22, 2026

Apparently, the Las Vegas Raiders aren't taking the same approach with EDGE Maxx Crosby. There was a schism between him and the team when the front office elected to shut Crosby down in the final two games of the 2025 NFL season, partly to protect his health but also to maximize their chances at finishing with the worst record in the league and securing the No. 1 pick in the 2026 draft. That move paid off, but it also made Crosby question his future in Sin City.

Allowing him to help identify the next head coach could have gone a long way towards mending that bridge, but according to Crosby, he hasn't spoken with the Raiders brass about it at all: "I haven’t talked to them, not in the last couple weeks. I’ve just been focused on my family, my girls, and getting healthy. But, yeah, I haven’t talked to them in a while."

