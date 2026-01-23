New Chargers OC Mike McDaniel to Interview With Bills for Head Coaching Job
The Bills are casting a wide net in their search to replace fired coach Sean McDermott, as the team is set to interview new Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel for its head coaching vacancy on Friday, sources told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.
McDaniel is reportedly expected to become the new offensive coordinator of the Chargers, with whom he met on Tuesday. However, since no deal with the Chargers was finalized, and five head coaching vacancies remain, it’s technically possible that McDaniel could return to the AFC East, this time as coach of the Bills.
McDaniel, known as an innovative offensive mind, rose up the coaching ranks working under Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco, where he was an offensive coordinator for the first time in 2021. He was then hired to be the head coach of the Dolphins, whom he led to the playoffs in each of his first two seasons in Miami in 2022 and 2023. McDaniel’s Dolphins offenses ranked in the top-10 in total yards in each of his first two seasons, topping out as the second-ranked scoring offense in the league in ‘23.
McDaniel’s last two seasons in Miami were not as fruitful, as the team limped to 8-9 and 7-10 seasons while the offense struggled in 2024 and 2025.
The Bills, in the aftermath of a disappointing divisional round loss to the Broncos, on Jan. 19 fired McDermott after nine seasons in Buffalo.
Bills star quarterback Josh Allen, who will reportedly have a “significant say” in the team’s next coaching hire, is in Florida to take part in the meeting with McDaniel.
Bills’ head coach candidates
Buffalo is targeting a wide array of candidates, including former head coaches and rising coordinators. Here is a list of coaches the Bills have either already interviewed or are reportedly scheduled to interview in addition to McDaniel.
Name
Current Position/Most Recent Position
Current Team/Former Team
Brian Daboll
Head Coach
New York Giants
Joe Brady
Offensive Coordinator
Buffalo Bills
Lou Anarumo
Defensive Coordinator
Indianapolis Colts
Anthony Lynn
Run-Game Coordinator
Washington Commanders
Anthony Weaver
Defensive Coordinator
Miami Dolphins
Grant Udinski
Offensive Coordinator
Jacksonville Jaguars
More NFL on Sports Illustrated
Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.Follow RunTMC1213