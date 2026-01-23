The Bills are casting a wide net in their search to replace fired coach Sean McDermott, as the team is set to interview new Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel for its head coaching vacancy on Friday, sources told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

McDaniel is reportedly expected to become the new offensive coordinator of the Chargers, with whom he met on Tuesday. However, since no deal with the Chargers was finalized, and five head coaching vacancies remain, it’s technically possible that McDaniel could return to the AFC East, this time as coach of the Bills.

McDaniel, known as an innovative offensive mind, rose up the coaching ranks working under Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco, where he was an offensive coordinator for the first time in 2021. He was then hired to be the head coach of the Dolphins, whom he led to the playoffs in each of his first two seasons in Miami in 2022 and 2023. McDaniel’s Dolphins offenses ranked in the top-10 in total yards in each of his first two seasons, topping out as the second-ranked scoring offense in the league in ‘23.

McDaniel’s last two seasons in Miami were not as fruitful, as the team limped to 8-9 and 7-10 seasons while the offense struggled in 2024 and 2025.

The Bills, in the aftermath of a disappointing divisional round loss to the Broncos, on Jan. 19 fired McDermott after nine seasons in Buffalo.

Bills star quarterback Josh Allen, who will reportedly have a “significant say” in the team’s next coaching hire, is in Florida to take part in the meeting with McDaniel.

Bills’ head coach candidates

Buffalo is targeting a wide array of candidates, including former head coaches and rising coordinators. Here is a list of coaches the Bills have either already interviewed or are reportedly scheduled to interview in addition to McDaniel.

Name Current Position/Most Recent Position Current Team/Former Team Brian Daboll Head Coach New York Giants Joe Brady Offensive Coordinator Buffalo Bills Lou Anarumo Defensive Coordinator Indianapolis Colts Anthony Lynn Run-Game Coordinator Washington Commanders Anthony Weaver Defensive Coordinator Miami Dolphins Grant Udinski Offensive Coordinator Jacksonville Jaguars

