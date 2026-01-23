How Raiders Could Double-Up in 2026 Draft's First Round

It was close down the stretch, but the Las Vegas Raiders were able to land the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. There's no mystery as to what's going to happen there. Barring some kind of combine shocker or something along those lines, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza will be making his way to Sin City next spring.

The Raiders might know who the future of the franchise is going to be, but they still have a lot of work to do fleshing out the roster around him. The NFL has seen too many talented quarterbacks go into suboptimal situations and fail as a result. Las Vegas can't allow that to happen to Mendoza.



The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot of needs to fill this offseason. After all, they're still searching for their next head coach, after firing Pete Carroll following his 2-15 finish that ultimately landed the team the first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. It's more than just the sideline that they have to overhaul; they also have a myriad of holes in the roster.

The Raiders just added a new quarterback last year, trading for Geno Smith and signing him to a two-year extension. He had a miserable season under center, his worst since becoming a full-time starter. He has to own that, but he also played in a truly horrifying situation, desperately short on weapons and behind arguably the most porous offensive line in the league.



Fernando Mendoza offers a lot more potential than Smith does under center, but there's no telling how successful he'll be in the big leagues if the Raiders don't adequately protect him and provide him with reliable targets downfield. Las Vegas General Manager John Spytek will have a ton of cap space to work with in free agency, but he might want to add another cornerstone this offseason to grow alongside Mendoza.



This upcoming draft has been panned as one of the weaker classes the league has seen in a long time. That might dissuade a team like the Raiders from trading back into the first round, but it might also make it easier for them to convince someone to give them their No. 1. For example, the Cleveland Browns have two firsts this year: Nos. 6 and 24, courtesy of the Jacksonville Jaguars.



Unlike Las Vegas, Cleveland is absolutely strapped for cash. It would make sense for them to turn their 24th-overall pick into several later selections instead, maximizing their chances of adding transformative talent on a budget.

The Raiders have six picks in the first four rounds of the 2026 draft, including three in the fourth. They could offer the Browns a quantity-over-quality deal, move back into the first, and take someone like Denzel Boston or Kadyn Proctor to add another centerpiece at a position of need.

