What Raiders Had to Say After Geno Smith's Bizarre Postgame Gesture

The Las Vegas Raiders had their latest embarrassing loss in Week 12 to the Cleveland Browns in front of some of Raider Nation at Allegiant Stadium. It was another performance that made many people really wonder what is really going on in Las Vegas with the Silver and Black.

Their offense was a no-show once again and it is giving nothing to their fans who come a long way to see their team play. It has been that way all season, and they have shown no improvement in solving the problem.

The headline came after the game for the Raiders and it was not good for their organization. As starting quarterback Geno Smith was jogging off the field after the team's 24-10 loss, Raider Nation let him hear it on how they feel about the team's performance. Then, Smith, as he was closer to the fans and the team's tunnel, appeared to make an obscene gesture to Raider Nation.

Las Vegas Raiders QB Geno Smith, Pete Carroll | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Geno Smith Disrespects Raider Nation

Raiders On SI asked the team for a statement on Smith's actions, and they referred us to their statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“The Raiders are aware of an obscene gesture made by Geno Smith towards fans following Sunday’s game at Allegiant Stadium,” the team said. “We are disappointed in his actions and have discussed the incident with Geno. We hold the Raider Nation in the highest regard and take this matter seriously.”

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) reacts after failing to convert against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

This is not a good look for the Raiders and Smith. Raider Nation is the most well-known and considered the most loyal fan base in the NFL. Raider Nation is what is making this team go right after the Raiders have not given them anything to cheer for. All they want from the Raiders is to give them a competitive team and some wins, but it has been far from that this season, and since they have made the move to Las Vegas.

Smith has been terrible this season for the Silver and Black after the Raiders traded for him and gave him an extension. He has not led this team the way many around the organization thought he would. And now it could be time for the Raiders to cut ties with Smith and go in a whole new direction at the quarterback position. It is going to be interesting to see how the team and organization handle this situation.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) arrives before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Geno Smith.