Don't Expect Much Mock Draft Drama For Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the most important offseasons in franchise history in their hands. It is the most important one since the team moved to Las Vegas.

This offseason is going to shape up the organization as a whole, and they want to make sure it is the good shape-up and not the one they have been part of over the last few decades. The Raiders want to make sure they get it right with the choices they make this offseason and not look back and regret the choices.

The Raiders have a lot of different moves to make this offseason. One thing that they have going for them is the first overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Raiders got that pick because of the horrible season they had in 2025. That is something they want to learn from and leave in the past. That is what they need to do and move forward and go into the draft with the best pick in mind to help this team, as they are in a rebuild.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis on the field prior to a game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders Clear Pick at No. 1

The Raiders cannot overthink what they are going to do with the first overall pick. What they need is their next franchise quarterback. That is clear, and the Raiders have their pick to find that next franchise guy. They cannot entertain trading the pick or going elsewhere with the pick. They know what they have at the quarterback position, and it is nothing. The Raiders have had no stability at the quarterback position and need to make sure they fix that with the first overall pick.

Alec Elijah of Pro Football Network gave the Raiders exactly what they need in his latest 2026 NFL mock draft. He has the Raiders taking a quarterback with the first overall pick.

Dec 5, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Draw assistant Tom Brady on stage during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

1) Las Vegas Raiders

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

"Following the firing of Pete Carroll, it appears that Las Vegas’ next head coach will have the opportunity for a fresh start and can utilize the No. 1 pick to select a new quarterback for the organization. At 6-foot-5, Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza has demonstrated that he is worthy of being the first quarterback selected in the 2026 draft.

Mendoza is remarkably accurate with his throws on all three levels of the field, placing the football in tight windows that most gunslingers in this class wouldn’t even attempt. His football IQ is undeniably elite; he effectively manipulates safeties and reads blitzes at the line of scrimmage like a seasoned veteran."

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) reacts after the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

