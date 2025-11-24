Why Loss to Browns Was Raiders' Most Embarrassing Yet
The Las Vegas Raiders headed into Week 12 looking to end their losing streak. It was a winnable game for the Silver and Black as they were welcoming in a team that was on the struggling side of things as well this season, in the Cleveland Browns.
The key headline for this game was Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders making his first career start against the Silver and Black. It makes it that more interesting because the Raiders were the team that many thought was going to draft Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft. This game could also determine which team could potentially get a top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
First Half
It was all Cleveland in the first quarter. Their defense, special teams, and offense all had a good part of this first quarter. The defense was getting after Raiders quarterback Geno Smith. The Raiders' offensive line continues to struggle.
The Browns' special teams had a great punt return that set them up for an easy touchdown. The Raiders have not been good on special teams this season as well. Then the Browns score after stopping the Raiders and making 14-0 heading into the second.
After a field goal miss by the Raiders' Daniel Carlson, the Raiders' defense gets a big-time turnover. Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden intercepted Sanders.
The Raiders' offense stalls again and had to settle for a field goal, to cut the lead to 14-3. It was a defensive battle for the rest of the quarterback at the Browns went into the half with a good lead. The Raiders' offense could not get it going.
Second Half
It was a similar thing to start the second half for both teams. It was slow for both offenses, and the defenses did everything they could to set up their teams to score points.
This game was going like many expected, low score and the defense taking over for both teams. For the Raiders, it was more of the same we have seen all year, no identity for the offense.
The scoring came for the Browns in the final quarter of the game. First on a field goal to extend their lead to 17-3. Then, the Raiders' defense finally broke after holding the Browns' offense for most of the game. On a screen pass, the Browns put the final touches on this dominating win for the Browns and extended their lead to 24-3.
The Silver and Black finally got into the endzone with Geno Smith finding running back Ashton Jeanty for a passing touchdown. The Raiders are going to have a tough time explaining what went wrong in this game as they fall now to 2-9.
