Five Critical Developments For the Raiders in Preseason Finale
GLENDALE, AZ.—The Las Vegas Raiders entered State Farm Stadium for their final preseason game, and coach Pete Carroll made a bold statement by starting his first-string players at the beginning of the game.
Carroll has emphasized the importance of competition throughout the season, and he wanted to continue that trend in this final matchup.
Here are five notable developments surrounding the Raiders from this game:
Fast Start
Starting Defense
The Raiders' starting defense came out and made a statement. The Raiders' DL dominated the Cardinals and set the standard for this team and what they are looking for in the season opener at New England.
They showed tonight what we have seen in practice firmly making it clear they are as ready as they can be for the Patriots.
Starting Offense
Geno Smith and the Raiders offense came out on fire. They ran the ball, they passed the ball, and marched right down the field for the score.
Ashton Jeanty didn’t last the entire drive; Geno Smith did.
In practice, Geno Smith and rookie Dont’e Thornton have worked hard to get in sync, and tonight they did.
In the previous two preseason games, they had missed on three previous targets, but when Smith made the pass to the rookie for the TD tonight, a 17-yard strike.
The offensive line looked excellent, and it was a great start.
Bad to Worse
Aidan O’Connell Out 6-8 Weeks
Aidan O'Connell entered the game after Geno Smith took a seat following the first possession and promptly fumbled.
It was a poor decision to attempt a pass, with the defender's arms on him (it was a sack fumble), resulting in his fourth turnover during the three preseason games (three interceptions and one fumble).
Now, Thayer Mumford’s blocking, or shall we say lack of blocking, led to the pressure (more on that later), but the reality is AOC owns the fumble.
His pace has been slow, and his decision-making has been questionable.
His fumble gave the Cardinals possession at the Raiders' 19-yard line, allowing them to score a touchdown quickly. He left in the second quarter with a wrist injury and did not return.
After the game, Pete Carroll said that he had fractured the wrist and will be out 6-8 weeks. The Raiders will now go on the hunt, either by trade or free agent, to address their roster needs.
Keep Your Eyes on This
Zeus Is Rising, Mostert is Falling
Zamir “Zeus” White emerged as the second running back in the game, following Ashton Jeanty, who carried the ball four times for 19 yards.
On the night, White ran the ball seven times for 29 yards. White has secured the RB2 role, showcasing a return to his successful form from the second half of the 2023 season.
A key point to keep your eyes on is whether Raheem Mostert can remain with the team, or do they keep Sincere McCormick?
The Raiders would incur no cap hit if they decided to release him, as he has no guaranteed money.
In fact, they would save $1.56 million on their salary cap if they let him go (according to Spotrac).
If Mostert finishes the preseason as the RB3, it will be challenging for John Spytek and Pete Carroll to justify keeping him on the 53-man roster, and Sincere McCormick.
While Mostert has demonstrated speed, Zamir White has clearly outperformed him. The Mostert vs. McCormick battle is one to keep a close eye on.
Kudos to the Georgia Bulldog star, Pete Carroll, who wanted competition; White stepped up and embraced the challenge.
What’s Going On Here?
Thayer Munford, early in his career, stood out as a promising player.
He filled in as left tackle when Kolton Miller was injured (Playing well) and eventually secured the starting right tackle position.
However, after suffering an injury himself, he lost that starting role to Delmar "DJ" Glaze, who never relinquished it.
Munford has faced a challenging training camp.
Once considered one of the bright spots among young players, he has struggled with repeated mistakes and has displayed blocking that has often fallen short of NFL standards, even against less formidable competition.
The following video shows a play where Aidan O'Connell had a sack fumble; Munford is clearly overwhelmed on this play. You can check it out for yourself.
The Raiders are returning home tonight, where Pete Carroll, John Spytek, and their staff will begin reviewing the roster in preparation for the NFL's cut-down day on Tuesday at 4 PM ET.
