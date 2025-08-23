Raiders HC Pete Carroll is Ready to Rumble
The Las Vegas Raiders will soon begin their first regular season under Pete Carroll. After years of subpar play, Carroll has already begun turning things around in Las Vegas.
However, along with coaching staff and roster changes, if Carroll plans to be successful in Las Vegas, he must find a way to pull the Raiders out of the cellar of the AFC West.
The Raiders Play in One of the League's Toughest Divisions
Following training camp, Pete Carroll acknowledged he understands how difficult of a task it will be for him and his team to compete in the AFC West. Although Carroll has emphasized competition since taking over, the competition he will face within the divison will be a challenge.
Along with solid rosters, the AFC West legitimately boasts four of the most well-respected coaches in league history.
"I think it's great. If you're going to be any good, you got to beat the best teams. You have to beat them, and so if this division is loaded with that, then that's what's going to make us what we are. And going against Andy [Reid] and Sean [Payton] and Jimmy [Jim Harbaugh] down there, it couldn't be any more challenging because these guys are terrific football coaches, and they're going to have a complete team," Carroll said.
"They're going to bring their kicking game, they're going to bring their run game, they're going to bring their defense, and then they're going to know how to highlight their special players. I mean, that's what this league, really, I think dictates. I got to get my act together. I got to play up to those guys."
Following training camp, third-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell noted a few of the changes he has noticed this offseason. Carroll marks the third head coach the Raiders have had in three seasons, but Carroll gives the Raiders a chance to produce one of their best teams in a while.
"Yeah, obviously some new faces that have been fun to play against both up front, linebackers, DBs, a lot of new faces that are really dynamic players I think, and really stands out as guys that can do multiple different things, multiple different packages, and play safety, nickel, whatever it might be. And so, it's been fun to do that," O'Connell said.
"Obviously, PG [Patrick Graham] has been here since I've been here, I always to see him tweaking stuff, and him come up with new pressures and new coverages and seeing different guys in there trying to execute, it's been a lot of fun to watch and compete against."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.