Podcast: Training Camp Report #5 Who & What Stood Out in a Physical Battle
HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders just completed their sixth 2025 NFL Training Camp practice, and it was one to remember.
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast takes you inside the Silver and Black training camp for an insider's perspective on all of what and who stood out from what was the best practice of the year.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
Pete Carroll has been an amazing spark to the Raider Nation since he arrived, and his constant cries for competition have rung throughout the hallways. In the most physical practice so far, it showed up this morning.
Carroll spoke to the media here at training camp today.
You can read a partial transcript of all he said below.
Head Coach Pete Carroll
Q: We've noticed a rotation going on at center with Jackson Powers-Johnson and Jordan Meredith. What is Jordan Meredith showing you guys since you guys have been here and how do you feel that job is shaping up? Head Coach Pete Carroll: "First off, it's just goes right to the heart of everything, it's always competing. These guys are battling further for their playing time, and they're battling, it's a good battle. You asked about Jordan [Meredith] specifically, he's done well. He played really efficiently last year. His numbers and his consistency really showed up, even though you didn't see him as a regular all the time. So, he just opened our eyes in the off-season studies. And so we're just giving him a shot. JPJ [Jackson Powers Johnson] is working his tail off. And both those guys are battling, so it just makes us better. And they're not the only two. There's battles across the board, but that's one that jumps out at you."
Q: Speaking of those battles, could you please talk about Sincere McCormick and Zamir White and their battle? Coach Carroll: "Yeah, I'm really happy with the running back group. The variety of the styles of the guys, I love that we have different kind of makeups of guys. Zamir [White] kind of stands alone, he's biggest, strongest of the group, and he really runs tough. It's all over the film from his past. He's running at guys, he's attacking downhill, and I love that he brings that to us. Sincere [McCormick] who didn't get a lot of play time last year, did really well when he did, and he's shown he's got a real knack and got really, really good, quick feet that are real natural to the position, and he makes guys miss. And so right now it's just keep giving them the ball, and then we'll just keep logging plays and reps, and we'll figure it out. But we're really happy with the spot. Also, just to say something about Ashton [Jeanty], he's had a couple great days now. He's done a little bit of everything, ran tough, caught the ball well, looked elusive and fast and explosive. So, it just makes the whole position group really exciting. And we don't have Raheem [Mostert] here. They're having a baby right now, and so we're giving them all that freedom to do that and, but he's been in it too, so it's good group."
Q: On the other side of the ball, can you talk a little bit about what you've seen, the energy from Jonah Laulu and just him fitting right in? Coach Carroll: "Yeah, I've said this a couple times to you guys that Jonah [Laulu] had really flashed last year when he played and didn't play consistently, didn't get in all the time, didn't log a ton of plays, but he shows all of the traits. He's really long, plays really aggressive, he's really good technique-wise, he's a little bit quicker than you might think for a big guy, and he uses it well. His resolve about coming from the offseason all the way through to camp is really clear. He's really on it. He's playing day after day after day. He's doing things right, and he's playing really hard, and he's really tuned in. He's playing tough, so he's making a great pitch for you, and he needs to be out there a lot, so it's good."
