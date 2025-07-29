WATCH: Raiders HC Pete Carroll Gives Training Camp Update
HENDERSON, NV-- The Las Vegas Raiders are in the middle of their first training camp under Head Coach Pete Carroll. The well-respected head coach has been tasked with turning around one of the most storied franchises in sports.
Las Vegas made many changes this offseason to improve its roster. Carroll has already changed the vibe throughout the Raiders' locker room.
Carroll spoke following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Carroll spoke to the media following Organized Team Activities. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: Obviously you guys can't put on pads yet, so you're kind of limited and you can't really, truly block with offensive linemen. But what's been the focus for that group? And how much growth have you seen on the O-line?
Coach Carroll: "They've done a really solid job, really worked on their technique, really working on the things that you can work on. You can't work on the physical part of it as much as you would like, other than sleds, bags, and stuff like that. But BC [Brennan Carroll] has done a really nice job of getting all these guys to look uniformed. They step really well. Their hand placement is really good. Communication seems to be sharp. You know, Chip's [Kelly] got a really in-depth, busy plan that we asked these guys to embrace.
"Fortunately, Geno [Smith] is kind of the run coordinator on the field, and he changes the things and does the things that we need to do. All of that has worked together really well. So, it looks like a good, solid group. We have good leadership. It was great to get Kolton [Miller] out there and be part of it. Saw a lot out of DJ Glaze. I thought he'd had a really, really good offseason with us. He looks like he's ready to go. He’s a second-year guy, and guys go from year one to year two and they have the ability to make a big jump, because they're through the rookie haze, and he's shown that. So, it looks like a good, solid group.
"It’s very competitive, and we feel like we have some depth, and going into camp is really when we'll know what's happening. My favorite guy out there to watch is Laki Tasi. He knows nothing about football when he walked in the door and he's made tremendous progress, and he's enormous. He's the biggest guy you ever saw. I think he weighed in at weigh-ins the other day at 369. He's learning and we got to keep an eye on him. It's an exciting process. I don't know how long it's going to take, but he's starting from ground zero, and he's made a lot of progress so far.”
