WATCH: Raiders DT Jonah Laulu Speaks Following Training Camp
HENDERSON, NV-- Defensive tackle Jonah Laulu is an under-the-radar player for the Las Vegas Raiders this upcoming season. The second-year defensive tackle will be one of the players the Raiders will depend on to compensate for the loss of Christian Wilkins.
Laulu spoke following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following training camp, Raiders linebacker Elandon Roberts spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: When you have a guy like Devin White come in, he's won a Super Bowl, very successful. It's important to bring guys like that into this organization to kind of show the way of what the biggest success is.
Wilson: "Man, I knew Devin [White] a little bit before he got here, but him as a teammate is way different. He always has the energy. He knows a lot of ball. He helps tell us what to expect at the front. So I feel like that's a great dude to bring in the organization."
Q: There's a rookie that you were teammates with Texas Tech, Caleb Rogers is coming in. What has been your relationship like with him? And what are some things you're trying to tell him to try to help him become a pro as well.
Wilson: "Man, Caleb Rogers has always been a guy with great energy. Good guy, always down to work. He transitioned that over here to the Raiders, and me and I lined up a little bit across from each other to line up some reps. And I just tell them to keep their head down, don't get too cocky. Just always work."
Q: Do you feel this is a big year for you?
Wilson: "Man, this is the biggest year. I feel like it's no pressure, it's just feel like I got my feet under me. My teammates are counting on me, and the team's counting on me. So, yeah, that's a big year."
