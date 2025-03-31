Varying Scouting Grades on Sanders Could Impact Raiders' Decision
Until a few weeks ago, the Las Vegas Raiders were most often linked to quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Many believed the quarterback-needy Raiders would select Sanders after months of both sides expressing mutual interest in making it happen.
However, that was before the Raiders hired Pete Carroll and traded for his former starting quarterback with the Seattle Seahawks, Geno Smith. The arrival of Smith gave the Raiders a starting-caliber quarterback and lessened the need for the Raiders to draft a quarterback.
Still, there is a chance the Raiders could select Sanders and let him sit behind Smith. Still, the question remains for the Raiders: whether or not Sanders is worth passing on multiple other players who are more athletic and more proven at their respective positions than Sanders.
Jeremy Fowler of ESPN recently spoke with multiple scouts about quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Fowler noted he received varying answers on where Sanders truly stacks up to his peers.
"Before I walked in here, I texted with a half dozen or so high-level personnel people with teams. I asked them a simple question: Do you have a first-round grade on Shedeur Sanders? Four said no, more of a second-rounder. Two said yes, that he’s a mid-to-late first-round pick for them,” Fowler said.
The Raiders have their own set of scouts they will lean heavily on over the next few weeks as they try to decide which player to select with the No. 6 overall pick. Luckily for the Raiders, messing up this draft like they have done many times before will be tough.
Las Vegas faces a critical offseason that has already seen it bring in a new general manager, head coach, starting quarterback, and running back, all before the draft. Change was undoubtedly needed after two disappointing seasons, and the Raiders have gotten the change underway.
John Spytek and the Raiders must have a successful first draft together to get things going in the right direction as soon as possible. The Raiders have reason to be hopeful for an improved team, but by how much is unclear, as many of the Raiders' position groups are far from solidified.
