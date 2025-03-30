The Raiders Face Critical Decisions in 2026
Two offseasons ago, the Las Vegas Raiders added wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to complement wide receiver Davante Adams. Meyers joined the Raiders after leading the New England Patriots in receiving for three consecutive seasons; indeed, an impressive feat by any measure.
Meyers accomplished this with wide receivers Damiere Byrd and Kendrick Bourne as the team's next-best receiving options. He also did this while catching passes from a now-backup quarterback and a quarterback who is no longer in the National Football League.
In his first season with the team, Meyers finished with about 350 fewer receiving yards than Adams in one less game and with 70 fewer targets on the season. He would have led the Raiders in receiving yards this season if Brock Bowers had not had a historic rookie season.
Still, Meyers finished fewer than 200 receiving yards behind Bowers despite appearing in two fewer games and receiving nearly 25 fewer targets than the standout tight end. Meyers has proven his value to the Raiders in two seasons and will likely be highly sought after in 2026.
Pro Football Network recently ranked the top 100 players set to become free agents next offseason. Despite the past two seasons, the Raiders boasted multiple players on the list, confirming they have talent on the roster. PFN ranked Meyers as the 58th-best 2026 free agent.
"Fresh off of the first 1,000-yard season of his career, Jakobi Meyers wasn't credited with a single drop in 2024 and has quietly earned a target share north of 22% in four of his past five seasons. He spent the majority of his snaps in the slot while with the Patriots, but that rate is down to 31.3% with the Raiders -- he may not be a game-breaking receiver, but he offers scheme flexibility and figures to be in the peak years of his career (turns 29 in November)," PFN said.
The Raiders are set to enter next season with several top-rated free agents in the NFL next offseason. While the results of the upcoming season will undoubtedly impact where Meyers and others stand next offseason, Meyers has been pretty consistent throughout his career.
Las Vegas must prepare to retain Meyers or find his replacement, as they may have one of the worst groups of wide receivers in the league without him.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.