Rams News: Football World Weighs in on Los Angeles' Active 2024 Draft
The Los Angeles Rams drafted a whopping 10 rookies in this past weekend's 2024 NFL Draft, headlined by a pair of Florida State products in defensive lineman Jared Verse and defensive tackle Braden Fiske.
Here's a look at how the greater football world at large feels about all the selections — including some of the players themselves.
Verse reacted to his and Fiske's reunion via X:
Pro Bowl L.A. wide receiver Cooper Kupp also took to his own X account to welcome several of the Ram's fresh additions:
Bleacher Report Gridiron's social team thinks Los Angeles essentially duplicated incumbent veteran running back Kyren Williams with its decision to draft Michigan All-American Blake Corum with the No. 83 pick in the third round:
An enthused Arkansas heartily endorsed the Rams' decision to select former Razorbacks center Beaux Limmer with the No. 217 pick in the draft's sixth round:
Ahead of the draft's third day, Omar Kelly of The Miami Herald praised the work of the L.A. front office through the first three rounds.
Finally, former TCU cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, selected with the No. 182 pick by the Rams in this draft, applauded the selection of his new comrade, former Kansas State guard KT Leveston, with the No. 254 selection.
