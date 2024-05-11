Rams News: Braden Fiske Contract Details Revealed with Decent Amount Guaranteed
Rookie Los Angeles Rams defensive end Braden Fiske, drafted with the No. 39 pick from the Florida State Seminoles, reportedly just inked his rookie contract, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
A source informs Pelissero that Fiske has inked a four-year, $9,410,122 contract — with $7,643,653 fully guaranteed — that includes a $3,663,724 signing bonus. 15% of the fourth year of his deal has been guaranteed.
Fiske, 24, was a Second-Team All-ACC honoree during his 2023 season with the Seminoles. The 6-foot-4, 292-pounder had previously played for Western Michigan from 2019-22 before entering the NCAA transfer portal. He had earned Second-Team All-MAC honors in 2022 while with the Broncos.
He logged 43 total tackles last year (17 solo, 26 assisted), while also registering six sacks. Fiske's old FSU colleague, EDGE Jared Verse, is joining him in Los Angeles. Verse was selected with the No. 19 pick in the first round of the draft.
L.A. is looking to bolster its defense in the wake of 10-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Aaron Donald's retirment, so it makes sense that the club's first two draft picks were designed to augment its roster on that side of the field.
