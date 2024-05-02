Rams News: 2-Time National Champion Impressing Sean McVay in OTAs
Los Angeles Rams second-year quarterback Stetson Bennett has impressed head coach Sean McVay through OTAs this year. After missing his rookie season while he was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list, Bennett is finally able to begin making his mark with the Rams.
Bennett is expected to be the Rams' third-string quarterback heading into 2024, behind Matthew Stafford and Jimmy Garoppolo. The Rams' fourth-round pick in 2023 has particularly done well in meetings and made an impression on McVay there.
"I mean, he looks good. He’s had a good look in his eyes," McVay told the media, per Crissy Froyd of A To Z Sports. "He’s been attentive in the meetings and then I’m looking forward to next week to being able to get out on the grass with all of our players and Stetson being one of them ... He’s done a great job being engaged in the meetings. We’ve had a lot of individual meetings up to this point."
While Bennett is not expected to see more than limited action for the Rams in meaningful game action anytime soon barring a Wally Pipp situation, he did come into the NFL after a legendary college career. Bennett spent five seasons at Georgia, helping the Bulldogs win two CFP National Championship games in 2021 and 2022.
The defense undoubtedly led those championship-winning Georgia teams, but Bennett was also a key part of those squads. The 5-foot-11 walk-on won both CFP National Championship Offensive MVPs. He also put together an impressive final season at Georgia, completing 68.3% of his passes for 4,127 yards, 27 touchdowns, and seven interceptions before heading into the NFL.
He's in a great spot to develop, playing under one of the best offensive minds in the game in McVay and learning from a great quarterback in Stafford.
