Rams News: Los Angeles Signing UDFA Pass Catcher from D3 Program
The Los Angeles Rams are inking former SUNY Cortland wide receiver J.J. Laa to a training camp deal as an undrafted free agent, per Mike White of Greater Long Island.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Stony Brook native won a Division III national title against North Central Illinois with the Red Dragons this past season.
As a preferred wideout for SUNY Cortland quarterback Zac Boyes, Laa started in each of the team's 11 contests. He recorded 41 receptions across 907 yards (a team best) and notched six touchdowns, averaging 22.1 yards per reception.
The Rams have a deep receiver corps. Laa is certainly not going to be able to lap starters Cooper Kupp, the Rams' recent Super Bowl MVP, All-Pro second-year stud Puka Nacua or ex-Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl champ Demarcus Robinson, and is probably looking to overtake third-stringers like Xavier Smith or Tyler Johnson to become a deep-bench or practice squad option for Los Angeles.
It's always tough to gauge just how good Division III standouts can be at the next level, competing against the best Division I collegiate prospects and a deep roster of seasoned veterans. But Les Snead is leaving no stone unturned as he looks to build out the fringes of his roster.
