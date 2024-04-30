Rams News: Les Snead Loves "Disruptive, Violent" Play Of Top Pick
Former Florida State DE Jared Verse proved himself to be one of the nation's best pass rushers over the last two years.
In two seasons in Tallahassee, Verse combined to accrue 18.0 sacks and 29.5 tackles-for-loss. There was not another played in the ACC as dominant as Verse was off the edge.
With the Los Angeles Rams needing some reinforcements along their defensive front, the front office took two Seminoles defensive linemen back-to-back -- starting with Verse in the first round and Braden Fiske in the second.
General manager Les Snead spoke at length about the Verse selection in recent remarks to the press, per Gary Klein of The Los Angeles Times.
"[Verse was] one of the probably top three players in terms of stamping, ‘We want this guy to be a Ram.’ He cares about football, he has fun playing football and — oh, by the way, he’s pretty disruptive, violent. You think defense, the way he plays is next to the word in the dictionary,” Snead said.
"Players that say, ‘Hey, you know what? I want to try at a level higher, the next level of the video game’ and then to go there and continue playing well, that definitely means something, shows something," Snead added.
While he won't be asked to do it alone, Verse does have some big shoes to fill. With Aaron Donald now in retirement, it'll be up to Verse, Fiske, and Kobie Turner to carry the proverbial load for the Rams up front as premier pass-rushing threats.