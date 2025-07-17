Rams' Ty Hamilton Shows Rams Legend Love
When the Los Angeles Rams traded up for Ohio State defensive tackle and 2025 National Champion Ty Hamilton, they followed a continued tradition of building their defensive line with the vision of Aaron Donald and his eternal legacy.
Donald exemplified hard work, consistent play, leadership, dominance, excellence, and the pursuit of something greater than one's self. For the family-oriented Hamilton, he checks all the boxes as he's set to play a major role in the Rams' run defense.
Hamilton recently participated in a 'tell us your first' questionnaire and was asked to tell us the first Ram he could think of.
"I want to say Aaron Donald. I mean, of course, when you think of Rams, it's Aaron Donald," stated Hamilton.
Considering Hamilton was drafted two years after Donald retired and he shares a locker room with premier representatives of the franchise, his mention of Donald continues to illustrate the impact he has on his beloved franchise, something Sean McVay spoke about during OTAs.
“It's amazing and what's cool is, because he’s still so present and he still is very close by and still so involved with the organization, we use him as references all the time," said McVay.
"And it's a lot easier now that he's not in the building to just talk about a lot of the things that he did that are exactly in alignment with what we want to be about. I think he feels the investment the organization's made in him and he gives it back. There's so much benefit from that in terms of just the relationship that we have, the relationship he has with the Rams, and the respect and reverence that a lot of guys have for him. I was even talking to (DE Braden) Fiske last week, and I think a lot of guys are like, ‘Man, I wish I got a chance to be able to play with him.’ Well, (DE) Kobie Turner is always sharing some really cool stories. He's very present and it'll be cool to be able to honor him for the Tampa game as well, which is well-earned and well-deserved. He'll be a better bobblehead than mine.”
The reverence the Rams' entire defensive line holds for Donald, despite most of the players either having never played with him or played with him for just one season, speaks on the man he is and the character he possesses.
