Rams' Aaron Donald Pursuing Bold New Future
In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated's Claudette Montana, Aaron Donald spoke about his new pursuits since leaving football, revealing that he's embarking on an acting career.
Donald stated that he's been working towards a career in acting since 2018 and recently attended two auditions.
Fortunately for Donald, there couldn't be a better time for him to pursue acting. There is a well-established pipeline between the NFL and Hollywood with former players such as Thomas Jones, Eddie George, and Nnamdi Asomugha having successfully pursued careers in recent years.
On top of that, Fearsome Foursome members Merlin Olsen and Rosey Grier went on to have acting careers after their time with the Rams.
Olsen acted in four movies, including in John Wayne's The Undefeated alongside Roman Gabriel. Olsen also starred in 51 episodes of Little House on the Prairie from 1977-1981 before embarking on a lead role in Father Murphy, a drama series that lasted 34 episodes from 1981-1983.
Olsen's last role was in 1988 but during that time, Olsen was also a color commentator for NBC and eventually with CBS.
Rosey Grier is currently 92 years old, and in that time, what didn't he do? He was an actor, a bodyguard for Robert F. Kennedy, NFL player, minister, and a player in U.S. politics.
Grier made nearly 70 television appearances and hosted the Rosey Grier show, a program discussing community affairs within the Los Angeles area.
As Donald goes after new pursuits, it provides a clearer picture about why he retired after stating he's done with football earlier this year.
“As far as playing football, I don't miss it,” Donald told Pat Bostick on the Panthers Insider Show. “I don’t even have the passion or excitement to want to play football. I will always love football, but once you lose the passion, it was time to walk away.”
It's clear that Donald figured out life after football and thus, there is no need for him to pursue the sport anymore, especially for a player who won everything and was able to walk away as an All-Pro.
While the Rams would have loved to keep Donald, it appears he has everything in order and he's happy. What more could you ask for?
