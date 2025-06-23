Rams' Aaron Donald Named to Another All-Time Team
The Los Angeles Rams have three entries in ESPN's NFL All-Quarter Century team. In a 53-man roster compiled by Aaron Schatz and Seth Walder, the best players from 2000 to now were considered, with Aaron Donald shining for the Rams as their most notable addition.
"Donald is certainly the greatest defensive tackle of the past 25 years and possibly the greatest in NFL history," wrote Schatz. "His 20.5 sacks in 2018 set a single-season record for a primary defensive tackle, while his career total is second among defensive tackles (since 1982) behind John Randle's 137.5."
"Donald is one of only three players in NFL history to win three DPOY awards (along with J.J. Watt and Lawrence Taylor). Only two other defensive linemen can match his number of first-team All-Pro selections (Reggie White and Bruce Smith, eight). Donald even went out on top, leading all defensive tackles in pass rush win rate in his final season."
While Donald was the only player on the team who spent the majority of their career with the Rams, Bobby Wagner also made the list for his illustrious career. He played for Los Angeles during the 2022 season.
"Wagner has the same number of first-team All-Pro selections as Lewis (seven), which is more than any other linebacker since 2000. His 10 Pro Bowl selections don't even include the year he finished second in the Defensive Rookie of the Year balloting (2012) or the year he helped lead the Seahawks to a Super Bowl win (2013). Wagner also led the NFL in tackles three times. Since 2000, only London Fletcher has more tackles than Wagner's 1,838."
It should be noted that Fletcher is a former Ram, and he was not included on the list. The defensive coordinator was Wade Phillips, the Rams' defensive coordinator from 2017-2019.
"Phillips not only has a record of coordinating strong defenses at multiple stops; he also has a great record of improving those defenses. He took the Falcons' defense from 24th in DVOA in 2001 to 10th in 2002. He took the Chargers' defense from 28th in 2003 to ninth in 2004. He took the Texans' defense -- with some help from rookie J.J. Watt, of course -- from 30th in 2010 to eighth in 2011. Then he took the Broncos to No. 1 in defensive DVOA in both 2015 and 2016, with a Super Bowl championship."
"Including Phillips' stops as a head coach (Bills and Cowboys), his defenses have ranked in the top half of the league in 15 of 18 seasons since 2000."
What wasn't included in Phillips' write-up is that his use of the 3-4 defense revolutionized the Rams' defensive identity, turning them from a promising to a dominant unit that saw Donald have his best years of production.
Donald won two NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards under Phillips, and his third came one year after Phillips left, with Brandon Staley building off Phillips' 3-4 base. The Rams also made it to Super Bowl LIII under Phillips, holding Tom Brady and the Patriots to 13 points in the contest.
