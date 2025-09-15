Rams Continue Pace As NFC West Produces Quality Results
Every single team in the NFC West played on Sunday, and it's a fortunate thing for Rams fans that their team won since the San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, and Seattle Seahawks all found themselves putting a tally in the win column in week two.
Los Angeles Rams
Despite a rough three quarters, the Los Angeles Rams pulled away with a 33-19 victory over the Tennessee Titans. The Rams struggled to move the ball until they unleashed Matthew Stafford. By using various level concepts to hold Titans defenders at their positions, Stafford drove the Rams into the end zone twice.
San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers were forced to turn to Mac Jones as Brock Purdy is currently injured. Despite not having Purdy or George Kittle, the 49ers were able to push the ball downfield with Jones going 26/39 for 279 yards and three touchdowns in action in New Orleans.
Up 26-21, the Saints offense were about to reach midfield with about a minute left in the game before the 49ers came up with another game-winning forced fumble. The 49ers are 2-0.
Seattle Seahawks
After losing to the 49ers last week, the Seattle Seahawks overcame two Sam Darnold interceptions to inflict two interceptions of their own as they would outscore the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-3 in the second half to win 31-17.
Kenneth Walker had 13 carries for 105 yards, while Jaxson Smith-Njigba had eight receptions for 103 yards, with Rams legend Cooper Kupp adding seven catches for 90 yards.
The Seahawks were also gifted points after an early fourth-quarter field goal gave the Seahawks a 17-14 lead. On the ensuing kickoff, Steelers' Kaleb Johnson allowed the football to bounce in the landing zone, with the ball entering the end zone. Since the ball stopped rolling in the end zone, it was a live ball that Seattle's George Holani recovered for the score.
Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals, who defeated the Saints in New Orleans last week, took on the Carolina Panthers in their home opener. The Cardinals found themselves up 20-3 in the first half before the Panthers began a desperate comeback in the fourth quarter.
While down 27-3, the Panthers scored a touchdown but failed the two-point conversion to trail 27-9. Then, in the fourth quarter, the Cardinals would throw an interception that the Panthers turned into a touchdown. Then the Panthers forced a punt, which would turn into another touchdown with the Panthers recovering the ensuing onside kick.
The Panthers would have the ball at midfield with 1:58 remaining in the game down five points. On a eight-play drive that consisted of six total penalties with only five total non-penalty yards gained, Calais Campbell came through on fourth down to sack Bryce Young to end the game.
Campbell had two sacks in his long-awaited return. The Cardinals are 2-0.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE