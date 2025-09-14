Evaluating Rams-Titans Predictions After Big Win
The Los Angeles Rams were victorious in their efforts on Sunday when they took on first overall pick Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans. Before the game, I made five predictions. Let's see if any of them came true.
1. Davante Adams has a monster day
At least five catches and at least 100 receiving yards. Adams is methodical with everything he does and the Titans secondary leave too many details unchecked for Adams not to have space to manuevor.
While the Titans did do a better job on Adams than expected, Adams did have himself a day. Six catches for 106 yards and his first touchdown as a member of the organization.
2. Kyren Williams has his first 100 yards rushing day of the season
Not on Sunday but had Blake Corum had the volumn of carries Williams had, Corum likely would have went over 100 yards. While Corum did have a majority of his carries against a tired, defeated Titans defense, the numbers tell a narrative.
Kyren Williams: 17 carries for 66 yards
Blake Corum: Five carries for 44 yards and one touchdown.
It should also be noted that 26 of Williams' 66 yards came after Corum's late fourth-quarter touchdown. Something to think about.
3. Nate Landman forces another fumble
Not quite. While the week one hero and Rams' defensive captain did have another heroic moment as it was Landman who recovered Byron Young's forced fumble on Cam Ward that led to 14 straight points by the Rams' offense, putting the game on ice.
4. Emmanuel Forbes intercepts Cam Ward
Not on Sunday. Forbes looked to have things under control early but once Ahkello Witherspoon went out of the game, Forbes was having a tough time containing Elic Ayomanor. If anything, this proves Forbes is best suited as a CB2 since that role is best tailored to his strengths.
5. Byron Young secures two sacks
On the money. Young sacked Cam Ward on the opening drive and again with the strip sack on the drive that would essentially win the game for Los Angeles. Young has been a force and put on a show during his return to his native Tennessee.
