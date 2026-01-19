2 Key Stats Rams Must Know from Seahawks vs. 49ers

Going into the 2025 NFL season, the NFC West was believed to be one of the best divisions in the league. That proved to be true. Not only did the NFC West send three different teams to the playoffs, but it also saw all three teams advance to the Divisional Round. The Seattle Seahawks were actually there by default, after finishing with the top seed in the conference at 14-3.

With an extra week of rest and recovery, the Seahawks manhandled the injury-riddled San Francisco 49ers in their first postseason game, 41-6. Now, Seattle is gearing up for another rivalry matchup, this time facing the Los Angeles Rams in the Conference Championship, after LA got past the Chicago Bears in overtime, 20-17. What can LA take away from what the Seahawks put on tape against the Niners?

The trenches will be key

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

1. Kenneth Walker III - six carries for 44 yards and two touchdowns off the left edge

The Seattle Seahawks weren't a very efficient rushing attack during the regular season, but they were a persistent one. Klint Kubiak's offense ran the ball early and often to take pressure off of quarterback Sam Darnold and set up play-action and passing windows out of heavy personnel looks. It worked like a charm.

However, it works even better when the Seahawks can get Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet going. With Darnold nursing an oblique injury, they did just that against the San Francisco 49ers. Seattle finished with 175 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in their blowout win. A good chunk of the production came from Walker on outside runs to the left. That was the most common run gap for him all season, too. The Los Angeles Rams have to be extra prepared for those looks from Walker in the Conference Championship.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) is pressured by the Seattle Seahawks defense during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

2. 26 defensive pressures

LA will be bringing a fearsome pass rush into the NFC Championship Game, featuring Jared Verse, Kobie Turner, and Byron Young. However, the Seahawks might have the most complete defense in the entire league this year, with a lethal defensive line of their own. Against the 49ers, Seattle racked up 26 quarterback pressures. They brought Brock Purdy down twice for a net loss of 16 yards and hit him another three times.

Purdy was under duress all game, and it showed in his performance. He finished with just 140 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception on 15-of-27 passing. If the Rams can't establish the run or get behind early on, it'll be difficult for Matthew Stafford to move the ball consistently with the Seahawks' pass rushers pinning their ears back on every snap.

