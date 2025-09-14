Ram Digest

Davante Adams Hits Historic Career Milestone in Win

The Los Angeles Rams superstar wide receiver continues to etch his name into NFL history

Brock Vierra

Sep 14, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Rams do not win on Sunday without Davante Adams. Adams lit up the Tennessee Titans' secondary with six receptions, 106 receiving yards, and his first touchdown as a member of the franchise.

While his efforts are greatly appreciated and while Adams remains focused on simply winning ball games, his performance hit a new career milestone.

Davante Adams Joins the 12,000 Receiving Yards Club

Adams joined the club by one yard, becoming only the 32nd member of the illustrious list. Adams also passed Michael Irvin on the all-time receiving yards list, moving into the 32nd spot all-time.

Davante Adams
Adams is within 100 yards of joining the top 30.

Adams Speaks on Playing With Rams

During the week, Davante Adams spoke to reporters regarding his week one play and his thoughts on playing with the franchise.

“I think you look at the tape, there was a lot of good stuff there," stated Adams. "We obviously didn't get to light up the stat sheet how we can. ‘We’ meaning myself and my own contribution. It's hard to talk about I and use that, but you'll have games where Puka goes out there and has 130 [yards] and misses however much time throughout the game and still can go out there and light it up like that. I'm just concerned about winning at the end of the day."

Davante Adams
"I know my fantasy owners are not too excited about it when it happens like that, but unfortunately that's not in the forefront of my mind. I know they think it is. I'm just out here trying to win games and contribute and make plays when I can. Obviously trying to make the most plays with all the opportunities that I'm going to be given."

Puka Nacua
"Certain times if they want to cheat coverage and have [Texans Cornerback Derek] Stingley follow me or whatever it is, then Puka and the rest of the gang will be able to be given more opportunities. I'm sure there'll be times when he's lighting it up and they say, ‘Alright let's try to tilt over there, maybe we'll stop that, see if that works.’ Then I'll be one-on-one and have a lot more opportunities as well. It's a long season and I think everybody here knows that.”

Published
Brock Vierra
BROCK VIERRA

Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.