Texans' All-Pro Issues Warning to Rams, NFL
When Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams take the field in their home opener against the Houston Texans, the game will serve as a barometer to see if there's any truth in All-Pro cornerback Derek Stingley Jr's bold proclamation.
In a piece by ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime, Stingley made comments regarding his fellow defensive backs, stating the Texans' secondary should lead the NFL in interceptions.
"Going based off of last year, plus the guys we got now, we should lead in interceptions probably by at least about 10 to 15," Stingley told ESPN. "I mean, we know we can get the ball. We just got to keep going to get the ball."
In 2024, the Texans finished second to the Vikings in team interceptions and as the Vikings lost critical members of their secondary, Houston added Super Bowl champion C.J. Gardner-Johnson to theirs. Gardner-Johnson's physical nature and infectious attitude helped propel the Eagles to a Super Bowl LIX victory, a Super Bowl LVII appearance, and a 2024 NFC Championship Game appearance with the Detroit Lions.
That sums up Gardner-Johnson's last three years.
"C.J. is just, he's one piece. He's a foundational piece to what we're doing," Ryans said. "But it's going to take a collective effort of building that puzzle, putting the work together and everybody collectively coming together to make that puzzle a beautiful, finished product. We all work together the right way, we can have a really good secondary."
Stingley leads a young secondary, with returning starters Kamari Lassiter and Calen Bullock, players who shined as rookies, and the Texans added USC's Jaylin Smith in the draft.
Stingley also has veterans flanking him in Jimmy Ward, one of the men who helped DeMeco Ryans install his system from San Francisco, and nickelback Jalen Pitre, who signed a three-year extension.
"Last year was a great year for him," Pitre said of Stingley. "But there's a lot more left in him. He'll tell you that, he knows that. He's going to continue to make plays and help us win games going forward."
The Texans had 19 interceptions in 2024. The league-leading Vikings had 24.
"Going into Year 4, it's really just staying healthy and stacking," Stingley said. "There's more to do that was already done."
Stingley's words should have the Rams amped up to play them. In what is set to be one of the great aerial duels in the 2025 season, the Texans' defenders laid down their challenge. How will the Rams, armed with their own arsenal, respond?
