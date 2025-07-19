Analyst Offended By Recent Ranking of Rams' Puka Nacua
Recently, both Puka Nacua and Davante Adams were left off a list created by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler of the top ten wide receivers in football.
In a ranking based on the opinions of NFL executives, coaches, and scouts, they have reached the conclusion that Nacua and Adams are worth honorable mentions.
"Legitimate strength and hands and RAC ability, plays big in critical moments -- probably doesn't have the high-end ability as some of the others on the list," wrote an AFC Executive on Nacua.
ESPN's Kevin Clark had something to say about Nacua's exclusion when asked who was the biggest omission from the list.
"Puka Nacua, by far. Puka Nacua, who is closer to being in the top five than he is being outside the top ten," stated Clark. "I was offended on Puka Nacua's behalf. Obviously, he was a little bit dinged up last year, but so were a few guys on this list. I look at this 40% target share when he was on the field, biggest by a wide margin in the entire league. He was the Rams offense last year. By the way, the Rams were an NFC contender. I look at him 70 yards per game, just off motion, perhaps the best motion receiver in the game right now. The things he's able to do, the space he's able to find is just unbelievable. He's the most efficient runner, efficient route runner in the game when you're looking at a per route basis."
"I just don't understand how you have some of these guys. Tyreek Hill at three is way too high for me. Puka not being on the list shows you that I don't know what it is with scouts, GMs, coaches, the guys doing this ranking, Jeremy Fowler did a great job tabulating this, but they are out of their minds."
Clark is right. They are out of their minds. Here's some quick numbers. Nacua had a better statistical year than Hill in 11 games played compared to Hill's 17. 11 of those games were with Tua Tagovailoa so the quarterback argument doesn't work.
More importantly, he had a per-game average in reception and receiving yards that matched up to Triple Crown winner Ja'Marr Chase.
That's league-leading numbers.
Clark illustrates a simple fact. The NFL does not like or care about Puka Nacua. Good news is, he doesn't need to be liked in order to win, something the Rams have done since drafting him.
