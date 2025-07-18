Did the Rams Miss Out on Culture-Changing Defensive Enforcer?
Not since the days in which NFL Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins would get on his knees to ask the heavens for the strength to deliver an opponent to the doorstep of God has the Philadelphia Eagles had a violent maniac to that extent until they traded for then-New Orleans Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
Gardner-Johnson, raised in the football-fertile gridirons of Florida, exemplifies what it means to be a defender from the Sunshine State, instituting a policy of 'hit now, ask questions later.'
Gardner-Johnson brings an attitude, an intensity, an infectious desire to win that propels each team he plays for to new height, and there is a trend of regression and softness that lasts within the team's he leaves.
From 2019-2021, Gardner-Johnson was a member of the Saints. New Orleans has three winning seasons and won two NFC South titles in that time. The Saints trade him and suffer their first losing season since 2016. But hey, Sean Payton left at the same time, so there are other factors.
2022. Eagles trade for Gardner-Johnson, win NFC title, lose in Super Bowl LVII. Eagles then let Gardner-Johnson walk in free agency. In 2023, Eagles start out hot, begin losing streak, end up in a scrap with the 49ers that the 49ers win and many in Philadelphia believe the Eagles wouldn't have suffered if they retained Gardner-Johnson, especially in scraps and fights.
During that time, he's with the Lions. The Lions upset the Super Bowl defending champion Chiefs in Arrowhead during the season opener, win the NFC North, defeated the Rams in the playoffs for their first playoff win this century and make it to the NFC Championship Game.
Lions let Gardner-Johnson walk, and during the following season's playoffs, the Washington Commanders run and throw all over Detroit's weakened and injured defense. Meanwhile, Gardner-Johnson is back with the Eagles and win Super Bowl LIX, stopping Patrick Mahomes due to Gardner-Johnson's discipline in taking away the deep ball from the Chiefs.
Now, it's not always positive with Gardner-Johnson as he doesn't have an off switch. When asked to play football in it's truest sense, there is no half speed or hold up with him. He defines iron sharpening iron except he's so sharp, he'll cut anyone in his way.
The Rams chose not to make a move for him and it's understandable as they may have fears regarding Gardner-Johnson's ability to assimulate into the locker room and the price the Eagles would have quoted but with guys like Kam Kinchens, Kam Curl, Jaylen McCollough. With corners that love to blitz.
With Jared Verse chirping, Kobie Turner flaunting, Byron Young punking, and Braden Fiske just mauling, it feels like a missed opportunity for the Rams to have the most violent, intimidating, unforgiving defense in the entire NFL.
Now this is just me talking but if I'm an executive, I don't need heroes on defense. I want villians. I want players who enjoy inflicting losses more than they enjoy wins. I want players willing to crawl through fire just to see you burn. That's C.J. Gardner-Johnson. A necessary and beloved evil.
On the gridiron, Gardner-Johnson is a gladiator, and when the enemy is at the wall, that's the guy you want leading the defense.
Well, the Rams will get a taste firsthand as Gardner-Johnson and the Texans open their season against Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium.
