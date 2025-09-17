Rams' Byron Young Gets Honest Assessment After Week 2
Being an older player on a rookie contract can be challenging, especially when the ceiling for them could be limited at the next level, with a second contract coming up late in their 20s. However, the Los Angeles Rams have a pass rusher like this who has beaten the odds and become a top player on their defense two weeks into the season.
Third-year outside rush linebacker Byron Young has gradually become a key piece to the Rams' success this season. As they enter a titanic early afternoon matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles next weekend, Young's growth has been evident to his coaches following a breakout game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2.
Sean McVay on what stood out with Young vs. Titans
After his two-sack performance against the Titans, Young was one of the stars of the weekend as the Rams look for his momentum to continue against the Eagles. Head coach Sean McVay may not have seen everything that happened with his team's sack leader, but he felt much of his play live in Nashville this past Sunday.
"I felt him all day. I felt the way that he was able to pursue, to force the ball out of [Titans Quarterback Cam] Ward’s hands a couple times when he was scrambling, his ability to relentlessly play through the echo of the whistle, which was reflected on his sack fumble, his production in the run game to be able to win on some two-man games," McVay said. "I thought he was excellent and the film just confirmed that."
McVay's assesment of Young's growth as a player
McVay praised Young's approach over the last few seasons to where he is today. The former Tennessee Volunteer standout has been called "coachable" with a motor that runs hot. As Young progresses in his third season, McVay appreciates what he has brought to the table and added to his game recently.
"I think it's just a consistent approach every single day, continuing to still realize what are the elite things I can bring to the table?" McVay said. "How am I doing my role within the framework of each call that [defensive coordinator] coach [Chris] Shula and the defensive coaches activate on a snap-by-snap basis? As you gain experience and you approach things the right way, that repetition can be the mother of learning.
"[Young is] so coachable and he’s got a relentless motor. I think he's adding some things where he's playing with great hands, great violence and he's understanding how to be able to anticipate getting off on the count to work edges on people. I think he's just sharpening all of his tools and then he’s using the experience that he's acquired over the last few years to apply it in the right types of situations that arise throughout the course of a game. It's fun to see him play the way that he's capable of and in a lot of instances, sometimes things come to you when you do that.”
