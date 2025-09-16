Sean McVay Details Rams' Approach to Cross Country Travel
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. One of the most undervalued parts of the NFL is the toll travel puts on football teams, especially teams from the West Coast. For the Rams, after flying to Nashville last weekend to take on the Titans, the Rams will have to fly to Philadelphia this week to take on the Eagles on Sunday before they fly back to Los Angeles.
That's multiple time zones entered and exited within a short amount of time, and while body clocks adjusts, the team must also be alert for meetings, practice, and other football needs. So with that being said, I asked Sean McVay on Monday if he's evolved his methods for cross-country travel, especially travel in consecutive weeks.
McVay Prefers the Morning
“It's another game," stated McVay. "I love kicking off at 10:00 a.m. in our heads. You don't have time to overthink stuff. You get up early, you get a little caffeine in you, some sun on your face, and let's roll out the ball and let's go play the best we can. We try not to make it a bigger deal than it is. What I did learn during COVID, when we were forced to travel just the day before, guys like staying in their rhythm and routine, sleeping in their own beds, getting their body work or whatever it is that their Friday rhythm and routine is."
"[It’s] another long flight, but another opportunity for us to get up and try to go play well in the three-hour window that we're allotted. It’s an excellent, excellent challenge. It's going to be a great atmosphere and environment. I think there can be a lot made about when you are and when you aren't. The team that plays the best in that three-hour window of time goes and gets the result they want.”
Rams Fly to London
During week seven, the Rams are crossing the pond over the London, England to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. McVay and the Rams last went to London in 2019, where the team was victorious over the Cincinnati Bengals.
McVay recently spoke on cross-country travel.
“It’s been pretty positive because the two times that we've done that, we've had good results. I was also a part of a team in Washington, we went out there [London] to play Cincinnati [Bengals] and ended up in a tie. That was interesting. It’s been great. Those have been really positive experiences. The only thing that was a little unsettling in 2019 when we were coming back was there were fires in the area and we weren't sure if we were going to have to evacuate our house when the WiFi went out."
"Now that you mention it, that wasn't as pleasant on the flight back. A lot of it is predicated. I love the time that you get with guys. It is a great opportunity to be able to expand the reach. Both the atmospheres that we've played in since I've been here have been outstanding going back to the 2017 and 2019 seasons.”
McVay also said he doesn't watch film on the flight back and that he tries to enjoy himself. The Rams also fly to Australia in 2026.
