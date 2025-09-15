Rams Defense Answers Important Questions in Titans Win
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams' defense was posed five questions last week and delivered their answers on Sunday. Here's what they stated in Nashville, Tennessee.
1. What will be the approach to stopping a true dual-threat quarterback?
Find out next week because while Ward is fast and elusive, he's not a true dual-threat quarterback. His legs alone did not threaten the Rams, and while the ability to use them kept the edge defenders at bay, he doesn't advance upfield in the way Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and others have.
2. Should Jaylen McCollough have a bigger role in the defense?
Yes. I think so, but I understand why the Rams kept his usage similar to last week. Here's my take: the Rams have struggled against dual-threat quarterbacks in the past, and McCollough's insertion as a hybrid-linebacker against teams who love to run their quarterbacks up the middle will give the defense a natural spy who is able to attack in coverage.
3. Emmanuel Forbes showed up big-time last week, can he do it again?
As a true CB2, yes. When Forbes and Ahkello Witherspoon were on the field together, they were excellent, and even when Witherspoon left the game due to injury, Forbes made plays here and there. Elic Ayomanor did have some success against Forbes but when we look at the tape, those were perfectly placed passes to the outside hand.
When Darious Williams entered the game, Forbes returned to being a threat and is perfect for this defense.
4. Tyler Davis, do you deserve more snaps?
Yes and he got them. He went from being on the field for 33.3 percent of the team's snaps in week one to just under 50 percent in week two. While he was unable to secure a sack, he was second in QB hurries behind Byron Young.
This is probably where Davis should remain for now, but the play and production are there, and while he's having a strong start to his second season, the prospects of a year three jump are alluring.
5. Could Josaiah Stewart take the pass rush to the next level?
Yes, he can. The Michigan man proved that Les Snead in a sniper at picking out talented defenders in the third round, and Stewart was not only a perpetual force, he sacked Cam Ward, securing not only his first official NFL sack but his second in four games dating back to preseason.
Stewart has proven that he's already an NFL starter, and as he develops his game, his natural instincts and endless ferocity will serve him well in his career, setting up his financial future.
