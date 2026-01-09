Rams Chris Shula Receives First Head Coaching Interview Request

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. As expected, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula has received his first request to be interviewed for a head coaching role. As reported by NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Tennessee Titans made the request for Shula and his fellow crosstown contemporary Jesse Minter.

Titans submitted head coach interview requests for Chargers DC Jesse Minter and Rams DC Chris Shula," stated Schefter.

When asked this week if he's ready to be a head coach, Shula made sure to downplay his ambitions ahead of the Rams' playoff game against the Carolina Panthers.

Jul 31, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula speaks to the media after training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

“I don't know," stated Shula. "If the right [opportunity presents itself], if the right spot in the right context and if the right situation presents itself, when that time comes, we'll decide that. I’ll sit down with [Head Coach] Sean [McVay] and everybody that I'm close to and make that decision. I think that's on the teams that you talk to to make that decision.”

Many around the NFL expect Shula to be a head coach soon, whether this hiring cycle or the next. Shula will be able to conduct interviews free of restictions if the Rams lose on Saturday.

Built For the Moment

Earlier this season, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke about his relationship with Shula that stems back to their collegiate days, detailing the strides and growth Shula has taken, rising from a Rams assistant to becoming the team's defensive coordinator in 2024.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks at his play sheet during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“There's a lot of love and experience together going back to even playing ball with him in college," stated McVay. "I think there are a lot of consistencies that we can relate to in terms of coming from football families and understanding this space. It's really all those things that I just talked about. He checks all those boxes. I think what's really cool is he's had a chance to coach on all three levels. He and I are so connected in regard to how we see the game and how we believe the game should be played, from an offensive, a defensive and really just a holistic perspective."

Nov 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Aubrey Pleasant, assistant head coach/pass game coordinator works out prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"That rapport that I have with him and guys like [Assistant Head Coach/Pass Game Coordinator] Aubrey and [Defensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator] Giff Smith and our defensive staff as a whole, but it was really just the connection. When I opened up the competition, he earned the job. He did a great job with his interview. He has done a great job, I think, of really being able to collaborate with his coaching staff. Chris will be the first to tell you, ‘This is a collective effort.’ You hear the headsets on game day and what a phenomenal job he and our defensive coaches do of collaborating to try to be able to put our guys in good positions throughout the game and having a feel for all what's needed. ‘How do we want to play that? What's their approach?’ He's a stud."

"I'm really proud of him. I don't want to even say proud because it's not like I have anything to do with it. I'm just really happy and I'm not at all surprised and there's a lot of love for him. I think the players feel that and the coaches that he works with. He's doing a great job. It's a big reason why we've had a lot of cool things go on through 11 games so far.”

