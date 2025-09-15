The Massive Statement the Rams Keep Making
The Los Angeles Rams did exactly what they needed to against the Tennessee Titans on the road. They came back from losing at halftime, to flipping the game on its head and dominating a team they should've won against.
It only gets harder from here, as their road trip continues into week three. However, this time, they'll be facing the Philadelphia Eagles in a playoff rematch from last year. If they can walk out of Lincoln Financial Field with a win, there's no denying they're one of the top Super Bowl contenders in the NFL.
Top 10 Rankings
Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst and sports writer for FOX Sports, and after the majority of week two has wrapped up, he's released his list of the top ten teams in the NFL. The Rams just continue to climb, as they move up one spot and enter the top five.
"It is hard to fancy a team from "Hollywood" as a blue-collar squad, but the Rams play an old-school brand of ball that is perfect for the postseason. Whether leaning on an efficient offense that can spark at any time or relying on a disruptive defense led by a young collection of playmakers, the Rams are lurking in the background as a title contender", said Brooks.
Duality of the Rams
What makes the Rams so dangerous as contenders is that they can win a game in any which way. In week one, they showed that they can rely on their defense to grind out a win when their offense isn't playing up to snuff.
In week two, the offense came alive, and it was a barrage that the Titans' defense couldn't handle. The constant between both of these games is that Matthew Stafford had excellent games in both outings, which goes to show how much they rely on him to be great.
Putting It All Together
The ultimate test for the Rams will be next week against the Eagles in a hostile environment. Both of these teams are 2 - 0, and if the Rams want to win one more Super Bowl with Stafford as their quarterback, they're going to have to run into this team eventually.
Even if the Rams don't win, this game will be a good benchmark to see where the Rams stand and give them an opportunity to work on their game plan for the future.
Ensure you follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra for all Rams content.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Rams' updated rankings when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.