Rams Morning Report: Sean McVay Wants Major Changes

The Los Angeles Rams head coach recognizes several issues with his team and he wants fixes immediately

Brock Vierra

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on the sidelines in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Following the Rams' loss to the 49ers on Thursday, Sean McVay spoke to the media. Here's your Rams morning report and news from around the league.

McVay on Cornerbacks

McVay wants changes to the cornerback room. On Friday, the Rams' head coach got candid about the room, calling for improvements. It appears the Rams are exploring all options as they have scheme, lineup, and roster changes on the table. Here's McVay's full statement.

“Yeah, I think we're going to look into those things. We always want to try to be able to improve. Like I said, I’m going to really do a deep dive into this tape. I really like the group of players that we're working with. We want to continue to find ways to be able to put them in good positions to have successful outcomes."

Sean McVay
Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"Again, I give the Niners credit. I thought [49ers Head Coach] Kyle [Shanahan] and their staff did a really good job of distributing the field. The ball was coming out quick even though we were getting some quick wins up front. There was some air in some of our underneath coverages and we’ll look to see where we can improve collectively. I don't want to go too deep into that before I have the appropriate information and I'm able to dissect everything appropriately.”

McVay on Kyren Williams

McVay touched on the other big subject from the game which was Kyren Williams' fumble as the Rams appeared to be on the verge of victory.

“I think the first thing is you let him know you love him and you appreciate him as a competitor," stated McVay. "I think that's why I feel so sick about the way that the game ended. There are opportunities where he makes a big fourth down conversion after that to be able to keep a drive alive and you wanted to be able to give guys an opportunity to be able to respond and that's what he's consistently done. You go back and you look at it… I think you want to make sure that you let guys know that you number one, love them unconditionally, you support them and you want to try to be able to give them the tools to solve the problems."

Kyren Williams
Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"Anytime in this league with the way guys attack at the football, if you don't have both hands on the ball in traffic, you're going to leave yourself susceptible for it to come out. It's what it appeared like what occurred right there. But I love that guy. I'm riding with him and we have to figure out a way to improve and he'll be the first to take accountability, which is why you want to put your arm around him and be right there with him. I'm no different than him in terms of where we can all collectively improve. I expect everybody to have that approach.”

News From the League

It appears Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will miss the Rams' week six contest in Baltimore. Jackson will miss action this week, several insiders are stating he'll miss the game, and even if he plays, his mobility will be severely affected due to a hamstring injury.

If Jackson doesn't play, Cooper Rush, who will get the start this week, will likely get the start next week.

Following the game, the Rams will remain on the East Coast until they fly out to London for their week seven contest against the Jaguars. The Rams will return from London and will then be on a BYE week.

