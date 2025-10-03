Kyren Williams Speaks Candidly About His Fumble Against 49ers
INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams took on their arch rivals, the San Francisco 49ers in week five action from SoFi Stadium. In the battle for first place in the NFC West, the two sides, familiar with each other, reignited their feud after the Rams swept San Francisco last season.
Following the contest, Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford spoke to the media from the podium before the team opened up their locker room.
Watch Kyren Williams's Press Conference Below
Earlier in the week, several members of the Rams answered
Q: Could you comment on the snap splits between running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum and how to balance when a player is hot versus getting other players involved?
“I think it was good yesterday. I think when you run the football… those two guys, they do a great job. Football is the greatest team sport that there is. I think the important thing for us is to get both guys involved. Certainly, if there's a hot hand, I think that's something that the situation dictates but I think we do want to try to be disciplined in making sure that there's a lot of trust in both of those guys to be able to play and not be shortsighted in the moment. I think my favorite thing, and I told this to him, one of my favorite things about [Running Back] Kyren Williams is he’s at his best after a moment where I put him in a terrible position."
"I don't think that was his fault at all on the one fumble. You watch his response and his resolve and I thought it was important to give him an opportunity to be able to continue to play through that. He answered the bell in a big way. I love him so much. I love [Running Back] Blake [Corum] too. I thought they both did a good job within the framework of what they were asked. There'll be some opportunities where we say, ‘Let’s be a little bit better,’ in terms of Matthew [Stafford] and Blake being connected on some of the check downs. I think you want to get them both involved. I thought yesterday was good. I think it's important to understand if there's a hot hand, you go with it. It’s also important to be able to get both guys involved.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE