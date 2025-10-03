Rams Mailbag: The Day After the Loss to the 49ers
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Thursday night, following the team's loss to the 49ers, Rams fans sent a plethora of questions to be answered. On Friday morning, even more questions were asked so let's produce some answers.
Why do you think the Rams make critical mistakes in the red zone?
They didn't on Thursday. Kyren Williams' usage in the pass game finally cracked the code for the red zone and we wouldn't be talking about this if he didn't fumble. He did but the approach from the team was effective.
However, to illustrate the larger point of the red zone in general. The Rams do not have a power run unit they can turn to, often relying on wide receivers to block like tight ends and fullbacks. Jordan Whittington literally had his hand in the ground in the backfield at one point this season. Whittington is a dude but he's built like a wide receiver and Fred Warner is Fred Warner.
What was the game plan going into the game regarding how the defense played their backup receivers?
Don't let them take the top off. I mean this is a common story with the 49ers. This year it was Kendrick Bourne, last year it was Jauan Jennings. In the regular season, when both sides are at full strength, the 49ers have the Rams' number.
What adjustments were made or tried after Mac Jones continued to dink and dunk on them down the field?
Not any that worked. Shula was given a catch-22 because he can't play man, couldn't play two high safeties because of the run, and couldn't blitz because Jones had a hot read for any situation that required pressure.
On the CMC TD on Reeder, why was a timeout not called to get the right personnel in? Not only was Reeder vs. CMC a mismatch, but Landman out wide on Tonges alone also seemed not ideal.
Shanahan out-schemed McVay and Shula. Rams prepared for the run based on the personnel the 49ers presented, allowing Shanahan to move the fullback to running back and flexed McCaffrey out wide. It was brilliant.
Stupid question. I know it's hard, and often times a crapshoot, but why are the Rams never able to construct a dominant oline?
When is the last time the Rams truly invested into their offensive line through the draft? Steve Avila was a second-round pick in 2023 but that's it. Andrew Whitworth was a veteran who the Rams took forever to replace and got lucky that Alaric Jackson, a UDFA is a stud.
Rob Havenstein was from before McVay. Kevin Dotson, who is great, was a multi-year veteran before he got traded and things weren't exactly great in Pittsburgh, but that seems more like a Steelers issue. Coleman Shelton is another UDFA who the Rams developed.
In the McVay era, the Rams had in my opinion, their best offensive line in 2018. I was a teenager that season and now I'm on the backside of my twenties. That sums it up.
Without grading on a curve, pity or mercy, what overall grade do you give the Rams for this first portion of the season? Better yet, why that grade?
C. Very little resemblance of complementary football, lack of a killer edge, zero ability to control the line of scrimmage in critical situations, special teams is a mess, and the team has been bailed out by either bizarre mistakes by the opposition or the heroic efforts of a few players.
While this team could and should be 5-0, they could as easily been 0-5.
What will it take to make a trade for a significant upgrade at CB…
That performance. McVay indicated they'll look to add another piece but the market isn't great and the Rams' cap is a massive issue when it comes to bringing in a premier cornerback.
