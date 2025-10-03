Self-Inflicted Mistakes Doom Rams vs. Depleted 49ers
INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams took on their hated rival, the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on Thursday Night.
With only three days separating the Rams from their previous game, here's what happened in the battle for first place in the NFC West.
First Quarter
Joshua Karty continued to show off his leg with another knuckleball kickoff the popped the ball up in their air after hitting both the turf and Skyy Moore. Moore recovered the kick and the 49ers would go to work.
Through a heavy dose of Christian McCaffrey, the 49ers' opened up natural passing lanes due to the Rams' attention on the run. Mac Jones, who got the start for an injured Brock Purdy, was accurate and direct with his passes, making quick decisions as he found Jake Tonges for the opening touchdown.
The Rams began their drive in a similar manner, moving up the field slowly. However, the 49ers defense was on the front foot and after a missed throw to a wide open Tutu Atwell and a sack on Stafford by Bryce Huff, Sean McVay was forced to punt.
Things did not get better for the Rams as despite pinning the 49ers inside their own ten yard line, a Jones completion plus a highly questionable roughning the passer penalty on Josaiah Stewart pushed the 49ers upfield. The 49ers would then convert on fourth and one to approach midfield.
The Rams would again force a fourth and one in their own territory. The first time the 49ers converted, they ran QB sneak. The second time, the 49ers used motion to freeze the defense as Brian Robinson Jr picked up the first.
The Rams defense would respond, setting the 49ers up with third and nine at the Rams' 24 yard line to end the quarter.
Second Quarter
The 49ers immediately went to Demarcus Robinson as the former Rams wide receiver caught a beautiful back shoulder pass for the first down. Jones would find McCaffrey for the quick score as the 49ers went up 14-0.
McCaffrey has been electric all night, hurting the Rams through the pass and run.
The Rams looked to respond as Puka Nacua continued to lead the way. The Rams would find themselves at fourth and one but Kyren Williams would pick up the first before Blake Corum knifed his way near the red zone.
Corum's number was called again but on a pitch, Corum did not secure the ball, it hit the turf and the 49ers would recover. However, the Rams would respond, aided by a drop by Kendrick Bourne to force the 49ers first punt of the game.
On the Rams' next drive, the offense continued to struggle until McVay finally unleashed his secret weapon...Terrance Ferguson. Ferguson made his first career reception on a beautiful back shoulder throw and catch.
That would pop Jordan Whittington, who would catch back to back passes to advance the Rams into the red zone and they immediately took care of business with Stafford finding Kyren Williams for a receiving touchdown.
Two Minute Warning
The 49ers had two minutes to advance the ball and despite putting them in bad situations, the Rams could not get a critical third down stop. Kendrick Bourne has looked like prime Jerry Rice in the first half but they bled the clock a bit too much and were forced to settle for three.
Rams trailed the 49ers 17-7 at the half.
Third Quarter
The Rams came out strong in the second half but it's clear something is wrong with the team. It could be fatigue as after the offense advanced past midfield, Jordan Whittington and Kyren Williams would commit inexcusable drops with no one around them, forcing a field goal attempt. The attempt missed and the opportunity to cut the game down to a one-score deficit was lost.
The Rams' defense started to answer before Darious Williams committed defensive pass interferance when it wasn't necessary on third and long. Bourne, again becoming the next edition of Jerry Rice, continued to dominate and with the drive finding new life, Mac Jones turned into Joe Montana.
The 49ers were able to push the Rams to their two yard line but the Rams' came up with a massive stop on a pass from Jones, a pass the Rams were lucky not to be called for another pass interferance and roughing the passer.
Jones took a massive hit from Byron Young and would spend a few minutes on the ground before trotting to the sidelines. The 49ers would settle for three and a Rams touchdown would again make it a one score game.
Stafford would hit Tutu Atwell for a big shot to advance past midfield. With the completion, Stafford passed Philip Rivers for eighth all-time on the completions list. Stafford would again hit twice to advance to the 49ers' eight yard line before a Kyren Williams run set up a Nacua receiving score.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Rams stripped the ball with a clear recovery by Xavier Smith, a recovery Smith took to the house. However, the referees stated forward progress was stopped and the whistle was blown so the 49ers' retained possession.
The 49ers would find themselves at fourth and one following the first three plays of the drive, with Mac Jones again moving the chains with a QB sneak. The 49ers would have the ball up six to start the fourth.
Fourth Quarter
The 49ers had third and one near midfield, handing the ball off to McCaffrey before Nate Landman tackled him for a loss, forcing a punt. The Rams would have the ball at their 12 yard line with 14 minutes left in the game.
In typical Rams fashion, they immediately locked in once the witching hour came calling, quickly taking the ball to the 49ers' eight yard line as Davante Adams and Puka Nacua lit up the Los Angeles skies with Kyren Williams hauling in his second receiving touchdown of the game.
Also in typical Rams fashion, the PAT was then blocked. That's four blocked kicks in three games.
And then again the Rams do what they do, forcing an instant 49ers three-and-out with Jared Verse starting to feel the moment. He's been a gamer so he's entering his element.
That would be needed as the Rams were forced to punt due to miscommunication on third and one on a pass from Stafford to Adams. However, Ethan Evans pinned the 49ers on their two yard line.
The 49ers went back to Kendrick Bourne and he again proved to be a problem. Things would become worrisome as the clock was running don and the 49ers were approaching field goal range. To counter, Rams' Chris Shula was dialing up heat from all over, forcing Jones to make tough decisions.
The Rams would set up third and 11 on their own 41 yard line. A stop here was pivitol and a near pick by Josaiah Stewart would set up a 59-yard field goal for the 49ers.
The Final Three Minutes
The Rams had 2:52 on the clock, trailing by three points. Matthew Stafford and the offense would get the ball at their 35 yard line.
Stafford immediately went to Nacua for a first down. It would be two first downs in two plays after Stafford found Adams downfield. Stafford would then snap it again with a second before the two-minute warning. The play would result in a third straight first down after a 49ers holding penalty.
Kyren Williams would have a massive gain on the ground, taking the ball to the 49ers' ten yard line. They would gain five more yards after Mykel Williams was called for illegal hands to the face.
However, as Williams approached the red zone, Alfred Collins stripped the ball and the 49ers recovered on the one yard line. The defense would again rise up, stopping the 49ers but would burn all their timeouts in the process.
Stafford's Final Drive
Stafford would get the ball at midfield after a holding penalty on the punt. Stafford would take a deep shot to Nacua that would go incomplete with 36 seconds left on the clock. His second throw would also go incomplete.
Stafford would hit Williams, setting up fourth and four. Empty set. Williams would respond again, picking up the first down.
12 seconds left. Rams down by three. Ball at the 30 yard line. Rams go deep to Adams but incomplete. Karty looked at a 48 yard field goal and nailed it to force overtime.
Overtime
Joshua Karty's opening kickoff failed to hit the landing zone as the 49ers started their drive at their 40. McCaffrey then took the 49ers past midfield. Jones would lead the 49ers into the red zone before the defensive line came to life, with Byron Young and Kobie Turner sacking Jones, forcing the 49ers to take three points.
On the Rams' possession, Stafford went right back to Nacua before Stafford rolled out to his left and fired a massive ball to Atwell, entering the red zone. Williams would make a catch, setting up third and six. Williams would make another catch to set up fourth and one.
McVay decided to go for it.
49ers stopped Kyren Williams on fourth down. Rams lose 26-23.
