3 Prospects Rams Fans Should Watch in CFB Week 1
The Los Angeles Rams are over 10 days away from kicking off their season against the Houston Texans. While the players and coaches are preparing for their opening game, the front office and scouting department are focused on the future of the organization, specifically finding the next stars of the Rams franchise.
College football gets underway this upcoming weekend with games kicking off Thursday evening. This year, the Rams may have a keener vision toward the top quarterbacks in college football as quarterback Matthew Stafford enters his age-37 season with a lingering back issue. Bestowing two first-round selections in the 2026 draft and in a deep quarterback class, general manager Les Snead will have his scouts on watch of several prospects.
With that in mind, let's look at three prospects fans should be keeping tabs on over the weekend, including two quarterbacks.
QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana (vs. Old Dominion)
A favorite amongst the online draft community, Mendoza has the traits to perform at the next level in the modern-day NFL. He's fairly clean with his footwork in the pocket and knows how to use his legs on the ground when needed; he shows quality three-level accuracy and the arm talent to get the ball downfield. However, the former California transfer will need to execute better against pressure this season, and taking the next step in Big Ten competition would boost his draft stock immensely.
CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee (vs. Syracuse)
A knee injury in the offseason will keep McCoy from playing against the Orange, but I'm adding him to the list anyway for future reference as the season moves along. The Rams don't have a standout cornerback to lean on against No. 1 passing targets, but McCoy could be in use for one of the team's first-round choices.
McCoy possesses good size, football intelligence, instincts, and a disciplined skill set in both man and zone coverages. The only question is whether he will be the same player he was last season after an ACL tear that could keep him from playing against non-conference and early SEC competition.
QB LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina (vs. Virginia Tech)
Outside of Arch Manning, Sellers is arguably the most physicality gifted quarterback in college football. Some will give a lazy Anthony Richardson comparison, but Sellers has a much stronger base, reads the field much better, and offers incredible athleticism for the position. If Stafford were to play another season for the Rams, Sellers would be an excellent developmental choice for head coach Sean McVay with very little pressure to start the talented Gamecock.
