Rams Summer Scouting: Is Arch Manning the Real Deal?
Matthew Stafford has established himself as one of the three greatest quarterbacks in Los Angeles Rams history, bringing a Lombardi Trophy to southern California while maintaining his status as a top quarterback in the NFL.
However, there is a downside as Stafford enters his age-37 season. The Rams are prepped to win now but potentially unprepared for a future without the former 2009 No. 1 overall draft pick. With two first-round selections next season, general manager Les Snead as a chance to pull off a blockbuster trade up for the No. 1 selection in the 2026 draft.
Should they do so, they could end up with third generation Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, the son of Cooper and nephew of Peyton and Eli. Manning has made just two career starts with 95 pass attempts to his name, making him a relative unknown in some regard.
After watching his tape, Manning has the makings to be a special quarterback and someone that has a chance to become the projected No. 1 pick next April. Let's take a closer look at the tape to see what 247 Sports top all-time recruit may bring to the table in his first full season as a starter and where he can improve.
Arm strength and RPM generation
The first thing that stood out to me with Manning was his ability to generate velocity and RPMs on throws that were either on the move or from within the pocket. Some of top passers in the game can uncork howitzers downfield for big gains inside or outside the structure of the pocket, allowing for a more dynamic passing attack.
In the first clip, Manning is attempting his first pass in immediate relief of incumbent passer Quinn Ewers, the Miami Dolphins seventh-round draft pick. Instantly, the Longhorns offense becomes more dynamic because of the velocity or RPMs created from Manning to this middle-field crossing route.
In the second clip, you see the the RPMs again from Manning from within the pocket to the middle of the field dig route to Isaiah Bond. The key thing here is he can sustain the same amount of juice in his off-platform passes as he does with his in-structure attempts. The fastball is impressive on most attempts.
Overall, Manning is consistent with his tempo and pacing of throws on all three levels of the field. He has the arm talent to work passes into tight windows and put passes to far-hash out-breakers with precision, timing, and RPMs. This is a key strength to his game this upcoming season
Deep Ball Consistency
Manning displays incredible three-level accuracy and tremendous flashes of outstanding ball placement on sideline throws from far hashes, tight windows, and condensed fields. Something that the third-generation passer was inconsistent with early on the field in his two and a half starts was his deep ball accuracy and his mechanics when attempting these throws.
At times, Manning's base and footwork would not be in sync and lead to some cringe-worthy under throws but as he began to get into rhythm throughout the next two games, his deep ball consistency and accuracy began to improve tremendously. His upper and lower-half tools began to come together and provide big-time plays on vertical planes that opened up the passing game entirely to an extent that Ewers was never able to do.
Below, Manning also shows terrific poise and composure with a free defender on him. He knows his matchup on the perimeter is to his advantage while having the football intelligence to identify the free rusher. There's a small, yet subtle movement to work left and give himself enough of a platform to uncork these passes to vertical-nine target downfield while getting blasted. The result was six points for the Longhorns.
Manning's dynamic athleticism
While it isn't a major requirement, today's game asks it's quarterbacks to be more dynamic as both passers and runners. We see it with the top quarterbacks in the game such as Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, and Justin Herbert where they combine their abilites as a passer with enough athleticism or elite mobility to force defenses to play true 11-on-11.
Manning has the ability to provide that. When Ewers was starting for the majority of the season, they used Manning as the de-facto rushing element at the position in certain in-game situations, especially short-yardage work. The former five-star recruit is a great athlete with impressive explosiveness and sustainable long-speed to out race opposing defenders.
This is also a display of Manning's toughness and versatility as a passer. He never falters after a bad play with a next-play mentality that is good toxicity to his teammates around him. Furthermore, it allows him to be a scheme-transcendent passer that can play in any offense he is asked to at the next level.
Manning's 2026 Outlook
Arch Manning is a gifted passer with the chance to be a true blue-chip, generational quarterback in the 2026 (or 2027) NFL Draft. His combination of size, out-of-structure ability, arm talent, poise, and mobility make him a near-perfect modern day NFL quarterback.
Manning has only a few career starts to his name with just 95 career pass attempts as inexperience played a role in several key flaws. This includes manipulating defenders more consistently, especially safeties in split or deep third alignments, and timing and anticipation could be better on some out/in-breakers. However, you could argue this is more nitpicking and a positive of sorts.
Overall, if Manning continues to improve, he should be the projected No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft but will need to prove it with just one year of potential starting experience when his season ends in January
