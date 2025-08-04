Rams Select This Quarterback in Early 2026 Mock Draft
Sean McVay might be looking up at his starting quarterback a year from now. In the latest Pro Football Network 2026 mock draft, the Rams selected South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers with the 10th pick in the first round.
A 6-3, 240-pound athlete, Sellers will join the Rams with the first-round pick Los Angeles obtained from the Falcons after trading out of the first round three months ago. In other words, PFN doesn’t see great things from Michael Penix and the Falcons this year, predicting them to finish with the 10th selection.
“LaNorris Sellers isn’t the consensus QB1 in the 2026 class,” PFN wrote Saturday morning, “but he might have the best physical tools of any quarterback in college football. Sellers is strong-armed, athletic, tough to sack, and more accurate than he gets credit for. If there’s any head coach in the NFL who could refine his game, it’s Sean McVay.”
Future first-rounder from Atlanta
In that draft-night deal April 24, the Falcons also sent their 46th-overall and 242nd choices, in the second and seventh rounds, respectively, to Los Angeles for the Rams’ first- (No. 26) and third-round (No. 101) picks. Atlanta took edge rusher James Pearce with that first-round choice, the Rams took tight end Terrance Ferguson and Konta Mumpfield, respectively.
And even if the Rams aren’t able to return a top-10 pick from the Falcons, and Atlanta finishes with a playoff-worthy record, Los Angeles still has its own pick. Those two first-round assets together can return an extremely valuable first-round choice much earlier in the draft. Les Snead and the Rams are in fantastic shape, no matter what happens in the NFL this season.
Assuming they do draft a quarterback straight up, such as Sellers, PFN predicts the Rams to stay put and take offensive tackle Austin Barber from Florida with the No. 24 pick. So, if both Matthew Stafford and Rob Havenstein aren’t with the team at this time next year, the Rams are well prepared to stem the tide.
“With ideal size, length, and mobility, Austin Barber has a very high ceiling as a pass protector and will be a four-year SEC starter by the end of the 2025 season,” PFN wrote. “If he can improve his pad level and maximize his physical attributes, Barber could rise even higher when it’s all said and done.”
Stafford reworked his contract this offseason, a new deal that leaves him with options after this year. Havenstein, the Rams’ starting right tackle, is in the final year of his contract.
Southeastern road trip
Snead, Ray Farmer and the Rams’ scouts can see several prospects in-person at the end of this month. While the Rams are back in California preparing for their Sept. 7 opener against the Houston Texans, LSU opens the 2025 campaign at Clemson on Aug. 30. That means top-prospects Garrett Nussmeier and Cade Klubnik will square off for their respective teams.
The next day in Atlanta, Sellers and the Gamecocks will meet Virginia Tech.
Breaking Rams news is available 24/7 with OnSI. Follow @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra on X (Twitter) for the best information. Plus, don’t forget to share your feedback on college quarterbacks you’d like to see the Rams draft by visiting our Facebook page (here).