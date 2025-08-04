Ram Digest

Rams Select This Quarterback in Early 2026 Mock Draft

The Los Angeles Rams as of now enter next year's draft with 2 selections in 1st round.

Zak Gilbert

Vanderbilt Commodores cheerleaders, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024.
Vanderbilt Commodores cheerleaders, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Sean McVay might be looking up at his starting quarterback a year from now. In the latest Pro Football Network 2026 mock draft, the Rams selected South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers with the 10th pick in the first round.

A 6-3, 240-pound athlete, Sellers will join the Rams with the first-round pick Los Angeles obtained from the Falcons after trading out of the first round three months ago. In other words, PFN doesn’t see great things from Michael Penix and the Falcons this year, predicting them to finish with the 10th selection.

lanorris seller
Dec 31, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) before the play call against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the fourth quarter at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

“LaNorris Sellers isn’t the consensus QB1 in the 2026 class,” PFN wrote Saturday morning, “but he might have the best physical tools of any quarterback in college football. Sellers is strong-armed, athletic, tough to sack, and more accurate than he gets credit for. If there’s any head coach in the NFL who could refine his game, it’s Sean McVay.”

Future first-rounder from Atlanta

In that draft-night deal April 24, the Falcons also sent their 46th-overall and 242nd choices, in the second and seventh rounds, respectively, to Los Angeles for the Rams’ first- (No. 26) and third-round (No. 101) picks. Atlanta took edge rusher James Pearce with that first-round choice, the Rams took tight end Terrance Ferguson and Konta Mumpfield, respectively.

And even if the Rams aren’t able to return a top-10 pick from the Falcons, and Atlanta finishes with a playoff-worthy record, Los Angeles still has its own pick. Those two first-round assets together can return an extremely valuable first-round choice much earlier in the draft. Les Snead and the Rams are in fantastic shape, no matter what happens in the NFL this season.

Assuming they do draft a quarterback straight up, such as Sellers, PFN predicts the Rams to stay put and take offensive tackle Austin Barber from Florida with the No. 24 pick. So, if both Matthew Stafford and Rob Havenstein aren’t with the team at this time next year, the Rams are well prepared to stem the tide.

Austin Barber
Florida Gators wide receiver Aidan Mizell (11) is lifted in the air by Florida Gators offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) after his touchdown pass to make it 24-7 over Samford at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, September 7, 2024 against the Samford Bulldogs. The Florida Gators won 45-7 over the Bulldogs. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun] / Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

“With ideal size, length, and mobility, Austin Barber has a very high ceiling as a pass protector and will be a four-year SEC starter by the end of the 2025 season,” PFN wrote. “If he can improve his pad level and maximize his physical attributes, Barber could rise even higher when it’s all said and done.”

Stafford reworked his contract this offseason, a new deal that leaves him with options after this year. Havenstein, the Rams’ starting right tackle, is in the final year of his contract.

Southeastern road trip

Snead, Ray Farmer and the Rams’ scouts can see several prospects in-person at the end of this month. While the Rams are back in California preparing for their Sept. 7 opener against the Houston Texans, LSU opens the 2025 campaign at Clemson on Aug. 30. That means top-prospects Garrett Nussmeier and Cade Klubnik will square off for their respective teams.

The next day in Atlanta, Sellers and the Gamecocks will meet Virginia Tech.

Breaking Rams news is available 24/7 with OnSI. Follow @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra on X (Twitter) for the best information. Plus, don’t forget to share your feedback on college quarterbacks you’d like to see the Rams draft by visiting our Facebook page (here).

feed

Published
Zak Gilbert
ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office.