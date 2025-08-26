Rams Announce 2025 53-Man Roster: Who Is In?
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams finalized their 53-man roster on Monday.
The Big Story
Rams 2025 fifth-round pick Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr was waived on Monday.
Who Made The Cut?
QB (3): Matthew Stafford, Jimmy Garoppolo, Stetson Bennett
The Rams remain comfortable entering 2025 with their 2024 quarterback room.
RB (3): Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, Jarquez Hunter (R)
Cody Schrader, despite a phenomenal preseason, just misses the cut.
WR (6): Davante Adams, Puka Nacua, Tutu Atwell, Jordan Whittington, Xavier Smith, Konata Mumpfield (R)
No surprises here. This unit is ready to roll.
TE (4): Tyler Higbee, Terrance Ferguson (R), Davis Allen, Colby Parkinson
The Rams run in back with their 2024 tight end room, plus their star rookie.
OL (10): Alaric Jackson, D.J. Humphries, Steve Avila, Beaux Limmer, Kevin Dotson, Coleman Shelton, Rob Havenstein, Warren McClendon, Justin Dedich, David Quessenberry
Surprisingly, the Rams kept an extra offensive lineman than expected. They enter heeason with four tackles, perhaps in case of Alaric Jackson's blood clot issues.
EDGE (4): Jared Verse, Byron Young, Josaiah Stewart (4), Nick Hampton
Nick Hampton's ability to contribute in various ways gets him he nod to round out the room.
DL (7): Braden Fiske, Poona Ford, Kobie Turner, Ty Hamilton (R), Tyler Davis, Larell Murchinson, Desjuan Johnson
Desjuan Johnson sneaks in after the entire unit had a phenominal camp and preseason. Johnson, a burgeoning talent, is entering that critical third year for breakout performances.
LB (4): Nate Landman, Omar Speights, Troy Reeder, Shaun Dolac (R)
The biggest surprise was the exclusion of Pooh Paul Jr. However, after a strong camp, it's clear that if Shaun Dolac were to hit waivers, he would be claimed. Troy Reeder provides positional depth and help on special teams.
CB (4): Darious Williams, Ahkello Witherspoon, Cobie Durant, Emmanuel Forbes Jr
No surprises here. This is the first time Witherspoon has been listed on the initial 53-man roster despite having played for the Rams for three seasons.
S (5): Kam Curl, Kamren Kinchens, Jaylen McCollough, Quentin Lake, Josh Wallace
The Rams listed Josh Wallace as a cornerback but due to his versatility, he can play both positions.
Specialists (3): Joshua Karty, Ethan Evans, Alex Ward
No surprises here. The Rams never brought in competition for their specialists.
These series of moves confirms the Rams' initial 53-man roster.
