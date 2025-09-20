Rams vs. Eagles: 3 Matchups That Could Swing the Game
The Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles will face off in a major early-season NFC battle and a rematch from last season's NFC Divisional Round game. Both teams have championship aspirations, but the Rams are hoping to turn around their previous misfortune against the Eagles into success for a hot 3-0 start to the year.
For this week's key matchups, we have the battle in the trenches between two teams with high-end talents on both sides of the ball, the key to stopping the best running back in football, and defending a passing attack that features one of the top wide receiver duos in the game for either team. Let's take a closer look.
Los Angeles Rams run defense vs. Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley
The Rams' young defense from last year allowed nearly nine yards per carry in the team's two matchups against Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley, who ran for 255 yards and 205 in each of the two games. Los Angeles hopes to keep Barkley in the double digits and not the two-century mark that embarrassed this unit in 2025. If they did, it would be a grand success.
Los Angeles will need defensive coordinator Chris Shula on his A-game, along with defensive signal-caller Nate Landman, who has been off to a great start in his first season with the franchise. An improved second level of this defense could make the difference against Barkley, Jalen Hurts, and the Eagles.
Los Angeles Rams OL vs. Philadelphia Eagles DL
The real trench warfare will take place between the Rams' defensive line and the Eagles' offensive line. However, the latter's offensive front has been up and down to start the season, while the Eagles' defensive trenches have remained stout despite the loss of several key players in the offseason. This is going to be the trenches that could decide Sunday's titanic showdown and protect Matthew Stafford, who continues to deal with an ailing back.
Los Angeles Rams CBs vs. Philadelphia Eagles WRs A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith
After losing Ahkello Witherspoon, cornerbacks Darious Williams and Emmanuel Forbes Jr. must step up in his absence. So far, the two have silenced the Tennessee Titans' pass catchers in the interim last week, but face a whole different challenge with a top-end duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. This is one of the biggest keys to Sunday's game; if the Rams can maintain composure against Brown and Smith while doing the same against Barkley, a monster road win would be in sight.
