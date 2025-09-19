Why All Eyes Are on Rams’ Stafford in Week 3
Through two weeks in the 2025 NFL season, it wouldn't be crazy to say that Matthew Stafford has been outplaying the likes of Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes. He displayed mastery over the Tennessee Titans in how they were moving the ball.
Even when the Los Angeles Rams couldn't get their offense going in week one against an impressive Houston Texans defense, Stafford was the spark plug they needed to win the game. He has an opportunity next game to cement himself as a top-five quarterback and may even receive MVP consideration.
QB Power Rankings
Cody Benjamin is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he released his updated quarterback power rankings heading into week three. Stafford continues to climb, as now he's ranked the sixth-best quarterback in the NFL, jumping up two spots from where he was a week ago.
"After a streakier start to the year, Stafford fully unlocked his gifted receiving duo of Davante Adams and Puka Nacua against the rebuilding Titans. A big test awaits in a rematch of last year's hard-fought playoff game in Philly", said Benjamin.
Stafford was phenomenal in the win against the Titans, dealing with everything the defense threw at him, including blitzes. Hurts, Jordan Love, and Baker Mayfield/Jared Goff are widely considered to be the best quarterbacks in the NFC at the moment.
Excluding Love and the Green Bay Packers, Stafford and the Rams will face all of those players at one point in the season, and if Stafford's able to take them all down, there's an argument to be made that he's the best quarterback in the NFC.
The path to that reality starts next week, against Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in a playoff rematch from last season. Pulling out a win against the defending Super Bowl champions on their home turf would give them a boost in their confidence as well as public perception.
The team would be proving to themselves that they can hang with the upper echelon of teams in the NFL, while the Rams as a whole would get more respect as a serious contender. Hurts is the quarterback directly above Stafford in Benjamin's rankings. Another stellar performance from Stafford may just be enough to put him in the top five even if the Rams lose.
