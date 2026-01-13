How Rams' Finances Are Structured to Extend Matthew Stafford's Career

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams did three things this season that they haven't done in the McVay era. They extended players who play positions they typically replace.

Running back Kyren Williams became the first running back since Todd Gurley to be extended in the McVay era, while Nate Landman and Quentin Lake became the first off-ball linebacker and slot corner to be extended in the nine years Sean McVay has been in-charge of the Rams. McVay spoke on the moves earlier in the season.

“I think what’s cool about it is that it represents that there still are…You say it's a position, but what about this player? What about Nate Landman and Quentin Lake? They are a linebacker and ‘Q’ plays safety, plays the star for us, but who are they as people? What do they represent? How do they elevate the spaces that they're in and the people that they're around? I think it does say something about those individuals in particular, relative to some of the history that you're alluding to but that's what it's always about. This is always about people."

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9), safety Kamren Kinchens (26) and safety Quentin Lake (37) wait in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"You have individual positions and different markers and things like that, but it still does boil down to those human beings. Those are the kind of guys that you feel really good about wanting to be on these challenging journeys with and be able to work through and stay humble in the good times and be able to stay steady in some of the moments of adversity. I think that's more what that is a reflection of."

"There have also been some learning ‘ops’ [opportunities]. It's evolving and it's never static and steady. If we talked about the evolution of position value and different things like that, number one it’s always about the players. Also, those things evolve on a year-to-year basis because this league, coaches and players do such a good job of making it as challenging as possible to sustain a certain level of success.”

How This Sets Matthew Stafford Up to Play as Long as He Wants

While Matthew Stafford has made it clear that he's a man about his money, being one of the most financially successful players in NFL history, already signing over $400 million in contracts, he's also not going to demand top dollar, giving up around $20 million to remain with the Rams instead of making a jump to the Raiders.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts with quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) after a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

So if Stafford continues to be paid at his rate, the Rams have designed their contracts to keep as many key pieces around as possible. In 2026, the first year of the extensions given to Williams, Lake, and Landman, the Rams gave them most of their guaranteed money up front. All three have three-year deals with the Rams, having an out after two seasons on all their deals, according to Spotrac.com

By doing this, the Rams have over $81 million in cap space for 2026, which could balloon up to $88 million if they cut Darious Williams. Considering Williams has been inactive for a large part of the second half of the season since Ahkello Witherspoon's return, and was inactive for the Wild Card game, it appears his time with the Rams is over.

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams (31) celebrates after making an interception during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

What that also means is that the Rams have nearly $300 million in cap space in 2027, if Stafford wishes to play. Regardless of that decision, the Rams have the space to re-sign their 2023 class, which consists of players like Puka Nacua, Kobie Turner, Warren McClendon Jr, Byron Young, Ethan Evans, and others.

Their deals don't start to 2027. Stafford stated he wasn't playing after 2027 before the season when joking about his potential participation in the Olympics for flag football, making it clear football will be over for him by then.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

These moves mean the Rams have more than enough cap space and flexibility to maintain their core with Stafford and then they can pay the bill with a quarterback on a rookie deal, while being able to make cuts when needed to avoid another 2022.

If the Rams were to cut Williams, Lake, and Landman before the 2028 season, the season the Rams would hypothetically be without Stafford, they would save over $27 million. It's a brilliant strategy and it's NFL accounting at it's finest.

