Rams Chris Shula Shares Honest Thoughts on Eagles Offense
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have multiple challenges ahead of them but there aren't any two bigger than Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley. Hurts, the Super Bowl LIX MVP and Barkley, the 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, combined for 27 carries for 275 yards and three touchdowns against the Rams in their 2024 NFC Divisional Round matchup.
On Thursday, Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula spoke about the duo.
Jalen Hurts
“Yeah, that's the dichotomy of it, right? They have great players all over," stated Shula. "They have great receivers. They have a great tight end. You stop one guy and you put all your resources to Saquon and Jalen Hurts can beat you and hurt you. We’ve played him recently, obviously twice last year or the year before and he’s hurt us in the pass game and we know he is definitely capable of doing that. You have to divide your resources accordingly.”
Saquon Barkley
“It's tough because he's one of those guys where when he gets a crease, he can take it 60 yards at any point," stated Shula. "You feel like you play well and then next thing you know, boom. He hits it. We just have to play sound…good gap, sound defense, good knockback at the line of scrimmage, gain-tackle, pursuit and all the same stuff that you would play in traditional run defense. You just have to do it every single snap because at any point he can break the game open.”
Shula then dove into the unique things Barkley is able to do compared to his NFL peers and how that impacts defensive strategy, when already trying to corral a high-powered offense.
“Yeah, he definitely is," stated Shula. "You’re exactly right. If you try to load the box to stop the run… it was what I was referring to. Then the next thing you know, he gets a seam and there's nobody else to tackle it so there are some levels and layers to the defense’s vision on him and that goes to the pursuit and the gain-tackling and everybody there. Any one-on-one tackle with space and Saquon is an extremely tough tackle as we all know. I definitely agree with that point.”
To Shula's and the Rams credit, they were much improved in their defense of Barkley in the playoffs compared to the regular season. The Rams then invested tens of millions into their front seven, adding Poona Ford, Nate Landman, Josaiah Stewart, and Ty Hamilton, while not suffering any massive losses on defense.
Only time will tell if the Rams' efforts have paid off.
